Jamaica: Fire in Craig Town, St Andrew destroys homes and bar

Residents were forced to flee as thick flames engulfed several buildings, with firefighters working for hours to control the blaze and rescue those trapped, including a blind man.

Jamaica: A massive fire destroyed several homes and a bar in Craig Town, St Andrew, on Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2026. It incident took place at a yard at the corner of Union Street and Jamaica Street.

According to the local media reports, residents first spotted thick flames coming from one of the burning buildings around 3:35 pm and immediately called emergency response teams. The fire was rapidly spreading to nearby areas. The locals immediately cautioned their neighbors as the fire continued to spread to several other buildings.

Three of the Jamaica Fire Brigade’s units reported to the scene swiftly after being informed about the blaze and began to contain the fire. The firefighters worked for hours to control the fire and stop it from spreading further. Although the fire was stopped, smoke was still reported from the ruined structures.

This incident has left many residents homeless, while some people lost their belongings. A blind man was rescued from a burning building by rescuers before the flames could harm him.

Videos of the fire have been circulating on social media, reacting to these netizens have been sharing their sympathies with the affected and are urging the government to help the victims. “Praying for everyone’s safety,” said Audrey Addi-Mcneil, while Simone Braimbridge wrote, “Praying no one got hurt and they will get the help they need to move forward.”

Opposition Leader visits the site

Opposition Leader and Member of Parliament for St Andrew South, Mark Golding, visited the affected site after the firefighters contained the blaze. He spoke to the residents and observed the damage caused by the blaze.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into this incident and have urged public to share the information they have about the blaze so they can determine the circumstances that might have caused the fire.

People are now focusing on the government of Jamaica and their initiative to install fire hydrants all across the country. One of the local ministers, Desmond McKenzie, said that fire hydrants are being installed, along with the repair of previously installed ones.

He further said that the Government is trying to buy more crane trucks, while focusing on the increasing heights of buildings on the island. “It is a part of the whole development approval process where the assessment has to be done before the approvals are granted,” stated McKenzie.