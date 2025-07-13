Jamaica: Opposition Leader Mark Golding caught using profanity after mic glitch at PNP Meeting

Golding faced technical issues with the microphone just as he began greeting and energizing the eager crowd.

Jamaica: Opposition Leader Mark Golding was caught on camera using profane language during his recent address at a People's National Party (PNP) meeting in St Ann South Western on Friday night, after a microphone malfunction interrupted his speech.

The political leader encountered the technical issues as he received the microphone and began to greet and energise the eagerly awaiting crowd.

He roused the crowd by asking the crowd if they were ready for him as he proceeded to mention his full three names “are you ready for I man, Markie G, Mark Jefferson Golding”

To which the crowd positively responded, noting that his microphone isn’t working well he began tapping it while speaking, "Yow, yow, yow, Well yuh look like yuh ready, yuh sound like yuh ready, yuh feel like yuh ready."

As he continued to struggle with the defective microphone trying to communicate with the crowd, Golding released a swear word under his breath.“And, even though the mic nuh ready, and even though the mic, blood….”

The entire incident was filmed, and widely spread across various social media channels, raising some discussions around the double standards that exist in political conduct and public decorum.

Golding issues apology

On Saturday at a PNP meeting in Clarendon, Golding addressed his supporters at the meeting. First, by pointing out that it was nice to have a good microphone system as he proceeded to issue an apology for the words he spoke under his breath at the Friday night meeting in St Ann South Western.

Noting that he never meant to disrespect or offend anyone, neither did he mean for anyone to hear it, as he would never disrespect the Jamaican people.

The incident comes just after two weeks of a similar incident in Westmoreland where Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Everald Warmington faced harsh criticism for his explicit remarks during a JLP event on June 29. Shortly after Warmington issued a public apology.

The PNP General Secretary Dr. Dayton Campbell called for Warmington to be prosecuted for the incident, and even asked for more appropriate conduct from public officials. At the time, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the leader of the JLP, had reminded his party members of optional civility for the election campaign ahead of general elections expected by September.

As of now, the PNP leadership has not commented on Golding’s microphone incident.