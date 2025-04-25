Jamaica unveils first major irrigation project in 40 years, PM Holness hails agricultural shift

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday said that the Parnassus Irrigation Project which was officially launched at the Parnassus Agro Park in Clarendon marks a significant transformational shift for the agriculture sector of Jamaica.

He said that the initiative signals a major leap forward in the efforts of the country to build a climate-resilience, self-sufficient and inclusive food system as part of the wider Southern Plains Agricultural Development Project.

Notably, this is the first such project of its kind in over 40 years. While speaking at the opening ceremony, PM Holness emphasised that the official opening of the Parnassus Agriculture Agro Park is a significant step forward in the ongoing mission to transform the agricultural sector in the island nation.

While speaking at the ceremony, the Prime Minister said that they planted the seeds of opportunity and resilience, and this agro park represents a future where Jamaican farmers are empowered, communities are revitalized, and the country moves closer towards a climate resilience agriculture sector. He further noted that Agriculture is not just a pillar of the economy, but it is the foundation of the national food security.

Dr Holness declared that a robust agricultural sector is important to ensure food security, support national independence and reduce import reliance amid global and climate challenges.

Furthermore, he said that when completed the Parnassus Project will ensure that more than one fifth of farmlands in Jamaica are irrigated and added that they are now at around 15 percent irrigated lands and after this project they will be at around 20 percent.

He mentioned that when they will complete the Pedro Plains, which is going to cross the electoral election cycle, because it is a multi-year project and when they complete it, they would be at about 50 percent and that will be a profound shift in agriculture of Jamaica.

It was further reported that the project is funded through the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Fund and administered under the Caribbean Development Bank with assistance from the Government of Jamaica.