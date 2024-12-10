PM Andrew Holness reiterates commitment to Jamaicans under housing policy

Jamaican Prime Minister Andre Holness recently reiterated the utility of the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) that his government started in 2018

Housing is a key determinant of Jamaica’s social and economic development. It not only ensures a healthy, safe and quality life for people who live in a region which is poor and prone to natural disasters but also helps community development programs and the creation of wealth through ownership of homes which in turn adds to overall economic growth.

Well aware of this key requirement of his countrymen, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently reiterated the utility of the New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) that his government started in 2018 to provide the poor and disadvantaged population with good-quality houses that are affordable and sustainable.

The program is implemented through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC) as the housing component of the HOPE (Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment) programme. Holness is also Jamaica’s minister of economic growth and job creation.

On Monday, December 9, the prime minister expressed his empathy on social media platforms for people who have lost their houses in various incidents.

In his posts, the prime minister said, “Losing your home, or having no suitable place to live can be devastating and take great toll on your happiness and quality of life.

“We are changing things for many Jamaicans through the New Social Housing Programme.”

Speaking about people finding homes again, and with that discovering their lost happiness, Holness said it was a privilege and pleasure for him as a prime minister to be able to give homes to those Jamaicans who needed them.

PM Holness committed to build a better life for people

The Jamaica Labour Party leader said he is committed to people’s improvement and will continue to build a better life for them.

In a short video accompanying the posts, Holness said, “It gives me great pleasure, as it always does, to hand over to a deserving beneficiary a new home, a brand new well-built home.” He also cited the example of a beneficiary called Mr Hibbert who lost his house in a fire and got a new home under NSHP, which is also part of the Jamaican government’s social safety-net policy.

The Holness government’s commitment to bring more Jamaicans under the NSHP umbrella has remained firm.

In October 2023, the prime minister vowed to expand the scheme to give homes to more people. He said besides allocating more funds to broaden the NSHP’s reach, focus will also be put on the fast completion of homes. Emerging local contractors would be trained and supported for the purpose, which in turn would contribute to Jamaica’s infrastructure sector.

Holness said while handing over houses to people who lost them in a fire in April that young people were showing more interest in owning homes after measures were taken to boost the housing market.

In June, the Holness government announced the allocation of $1 billion towards restoring and reconstructing houses and relocation in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Beryl. More than 5,100 houses were affected by the storm in Jamaica and several families were without shelter. The PM assured them that they would soon get houses, reiterating that the government was committed to supporting those who were affected the most.

Holness also said in August that more than 300 units will be set up under the NSHP by the end of this year. He mentioned that the NSHP is just one part of the government's entire housing policy in Jamaica in which it has pledged to build 70,000 new units across the island-nation.