PM Andrew Holness inaugurates Jamaican High Commission in India during 1st official visit

Jamaica: Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Monday arrived in India for a four day official visit. As he landed yesterday, he was received by Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and this visit also marks the first ever visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.



He officially opened the Jamaican High Commission on Monday during his visit to India. The Jamaican leader felt grateful for this accomplishment and said that it signals the significance of the relationship between India and Jamaica.



The High Commission features artistic displays of iconic Jamaican places, personalities, landscapes, food and culture.



PM Holness called it a ‘proud’ moment and said that the occasion symbolizes Jamaica’s commitment to strengthening its presence in India and deepening the relationship between the two countries.



Jamaica and India have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1962, and the two countries have cooperated in several areas, including education and training, science and technology, infrastructure development and business.



PM Holness said that he is looking forward to discussions with Prime Minister Modi as they seek to expand and deepen their cooperation for the mutual benefit of their people.



He took to Facebook to share glimpses of his visit to India and noted that after 36 hours of travelling, he was pleased to receive a warm welcome.





“Jamaica and India have enjoyed a strong bond of friendship over the years, and I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to further strengthen that relationship,” said the PM.



He also mentioned that it is his privilege to represent Jamaica on the global stage and he believes that this visit will open doors for both the countries, deepening their ties and paving the way for greater collaboration and shared growth.



The Prime Minister also attended the official opening of Jamaica Marg (Jamaica Road), a historic occasion that stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between Jamaica and India.

During the opening, he extended his deepest gratitude to the Government of India, especially the Ministry of External Affairs and Municipal Council of New Delhi, for this symbolic and significant gesture.



He further noted, “This moment is made even more significant as we reflect on the recent naming of a road in Kingston in honour of Dr. Ambedkar, one of India’s Constitutional Fathers, during the visit of former President Sri Ram Nath Kovind to Jamaica.”



The Prime Minister looks forward to several more meetings during his official visit to India and to deepen both countries' bilateral ties.