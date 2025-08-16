2025-08-16 15:59:01
Hurricane Erin advances to Cat 4 status triggering mass flight cancellations, airport shutdowns

The National Hurricane Centre reported that Hurricane Erin has strengthened to Category 4 with winds of 130 mph, located about 150 miles northeast of Anguilla early Saturday.

2025-08-16 12:33:15

Caribbean: Hurricane Erin has rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane triggering mass flight cancellations across the Caribbean. 

According to the National Hurricane Centre, Erin has become a category 4 hurricane sustaining winds of 130 mph as of early Saturday. Erin is said to be located approximately 150 miles northeast of Anguilla. 

Hurricane Erin has churned up rough surf sending rain and gusty winds to islands south of its path.

According to the National Hurricane Center Erin is predicted to make a direct landfall on any of the northeastern Caribbean. As of now the hurricane storm is passing north of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin islands and Puerto Rico whilst making a gradual turn towards the north. 

Erin is expected to continue strengthening up to a category 5 hurricane warning through the weekend and by the middle of next week to have doubled or tripled in size. 

Flight Cancellations

Erin is the first hurricane storm of its season and with its swift intensification various Caribbean airlines have cancelled some of its flights. 

Liat Air issued a notice while Erin was still a Tropical Storm informing its passengers and customers that the airline has cancelled flights to the British Virgin Islands and St. Martem for Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16, 2025. 

The cancellations were made due to the severe weather conditions that Hurricane Erin was bound to bring to those specific areas. 

Caribbean Airlines also issued a statement of cancellation of some of its flight BW 292 into and out of Tortola for August 16 due to the passage of Hurricane Erin. Although the flights were rerouted to operate in Trinidad and Tobago. 

Furthermore the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport has been closed. 

Inter Caribbean Airways through its stories has also issued that due to the closure of Terrance B. Lettsome Airport at 5 PM, August 15. More than 20 of its flights ranging from Friday to Sunday have been cancelled. 

All airlines have advised their customers to keep in update with their websites to check for their flight statuses. As Hurricane Erin continues to intensify there is a possibility of more flights being cancelled throughout the weekend and the week to come. 

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

