Belize: Two arrested after arson and burglary attempt at San Pedro Supermarket

The suspects forced their way into the supermarket and attempted to set fire inside the building, but quick action by police and firefighters prevented major damage.

Written by WIC News News Desk

Belize: Two men attempted arson and burglary early Sunday morning at the Island Supermarket in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. The authorities thwarted the attempts after responding promptly to the scene, preventing significant damage.

ASP Stacy Smith, Staff Officer of the Belize Police Department, reported the incident during the Monday morning press briefing stating that early Sunday morning arson and robbery attempt took place at the Island Supermarket, located in the Tres Cocos area of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye.

Just three days after its grand opening, the Island Supermarket in San Pedro was targeted.

The two male individuals forcibly gained entry into the supermarket, and attempted to set fire to one of the aisles in the supermarket, but luckily the police and the fire department quickly responded to the scene.

Finding visible smoke rising from inside the store, the authorities quickly jumped into action and managed to control and extinguish the fire before it caused extensive damage to the entire store.

The authorities launched an investigation into the attempted break-in and arson noting that according to CCTV footage retrieved they have disclosed it was two male individuals that broke into the business establishment.

As investigations continue more information will be revealed once the video footage is further analyzed.

The WIC News News Desk delivers timely and reliable coverage of stories from across the globe. From breaking developments to in-depth reports, the desk provides readers with balanced perspectives on politics, business, culture, technology, and world affairs. Its role is to ensure audiences have access to credible information on issues shaping both regional and international landscapes.

