Wonder of the Seas brings over 66K visitors to St Kitts, boosting tourism in off-season

The arrival of the cruise to St Kitts during the off-season underscores the island's increasing popularity with international cruise lines and tourists.

St Kitts and Nevis: The massive Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class cruise vessel, Wonder of the Seas, arrived at Port Zante in St Kitts on Thursday. The 19-cruise arrived with a whopping 6,607 passengers, marking a busy day for everyone involved in the tourism business.

According to the information, the vessel sailed out of the island on Thursday afternoon after being on the port for over 10 hours. The ship had arrived from St Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands, and it departed for Cape Canaveral in Florida and will be arriving there on August 24, 2025.

The arriving of the cruise to St Kitts even during the off-season showcases the island’s growing appeal among international cruise lines and passengers.

Tourism officials noted that it was a very hectic day for taxi drivers, vendors, tour operators, restauranteurs and other people in the tourism industry as most of the passengers disembarked and explored the various local offerings available at Port Zante. They also shopped locally-made handicraft, perfume, souvenirs and jewellery available at the port while several others went on organized as well as selected island tours and trails of St Kitts through taxis and the St Kitts Scenic Railway.

PC - Erasmus Williams Not only this, but passengers also made stops at top tourist hotspots across the island nation including War Memorial, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Black Rocks, Romney Manor and Caribelle Batik. Moreover, they went for sea and sunbathing on the renowned beaches and also walked around the capital city Basseterre while making stops at places of interest such as The Berkley Memorial at The Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral and Independence Square.

Tourism officials further highlighted that several passengers also went for sailing and snorkelling, giving huge business to tour guides and taxi drivers.

Notably, this marked the Wonder of the Seas’ second call for the summer, the first was on July 29. Also, in September 2025, the Iconic-class Star of the Seas will make its inaugural stop at Port Zante with another scheduled visit on October 23.

Officials claim that during the just concluded cruise ship season which officially runs from October to April, St Kitts welcomed several major ships including Vision of the Seas, Icon of the Seas, Grandeur of the Seas, Rhapsody of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas. This season also, the island looks forward to another bustling season, welcoming a number of vessels with hundreds and thousands of passengers.