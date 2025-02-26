Wednesday, 26th February 2025
Record-Breaking Cruise Day: St. Kitts welcomes nearly 13,000 visitors in one day

The Marella Voyager, Celebrity Apex, Icon of the Seas, and AIDAbella docked simultaneously at Port Zante, marking a record number of visitors to the island.

St Kitts and Nevis: Port Zante and Basseterre were buzzing with excitement on Tuesday as it welcomed four magnificent cruise ships, bringing a total of 12,951 visitors within a single day.  

According to the information, the Marella Voyager, Celebrity Apex, Icon of the Seas and AIDAbella docked at Port Zante simultaneously with such a record-breaking number of visitors to the island.  

Reportedly, Marella Voyager brought around 1,886 guests, Celebrity Apex hosted around 3,405 passengers, Aidabella carried over 2050 passengers and the world’s largest cruise ship Icon of the Seas brought up to 5,610 guests to the shores of St Kitts.  

While sharing these numbers, the tourism officials said that this influx of visitors is a testament to the growing popularity as a premier cruise ship destination in the Caribbean

“In total, we're thrilled to host approximately 12,951 visitors today. Our taxi operators are bustling, ensuring guests experience the best of St. Kitts,” said the officials.  

To ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for the visitors, local taxi operators are working diligently to provide top-notch transportation services. From exploring the island's stunning beaches to immersing themselves in the rich history and culture, passengers will have the opportunity to experience the best of the island nation. 

The tourism officials said that this significant influx of visitors is expected to provide a substantial economic boost to the island, with many local businesses and vendors poised to benefit from the increased tourism activity. 

The officials also shared several glimpses of the thousands of passengers exploring the port and the capital city Basseterre. Several were also seen taking local tours and excursions while other enjoyed the local food at the port.  

While sharing these glimpses, the officials remarked, “With multiple cruise ships in port today, Port Zante and Basseterre was alive with energy! Taxis were on the move, shops were thriving, food and drinks were selling, and visitors were experiencing the best of St. Kitts. Welcome to Port Zante.” 

As these hundreds and thousands of passengers are arriving to the island, the tourism officials are looking forward to a highly successful cruise season 2024-2025

