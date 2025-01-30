Friday, 31st January 2025
St Kitts and Nevis gears up for busy season with 69 cruise arrivals in Feb 2025

Port Zante is set to welcome five cruise ships on five separate days in February.

Thursday, 30th January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis is gearing up for a busy cruise tourism season as 69 vessels are scheduled to dock at Port Zante in February 2025. These vessels will be bringing hundreds and thousands of visitors, giving a major push to the overall economy.  

The month will kick off with the arrival of five cruises simultaneously on February 1 including Sea Cloud II, Norwegian Viva, Iona, Queen Mary 2 and Viking Sea, bringing along with it over 12000 visitors, several of whom will go to scheduled tours and excursions, giving huge business to local vendors, cab drivers and tour guides.  

Notably, Port Zante prepares to welcome five cruise ships simultaneously on five separate days in February. This shows the growing appeal of the destination among the cruise passengers and international cruise lines alike.  

Celebrity Apex, Oasis of the Seas, Sea Cloud II, Marella Voyager and Sea Dream II will arrive on February 11; Aida Luna, Arvia, Viking Sea, Ritz Ilma and Sea Dream II will arrive on February 18; Regal Princess, Marella Discovery, Rhapsody of the Seas, Star Flyer and Aida Bella will arrive on February 20 and Costa Fortuna, Grandeur of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Royal Clipper and Evirma will be making calls on February 26.  

The smaller regional vessel Sea Cloud II will be making the second call of the month on February 2 with 94 passengers. The following day, four cruises including Aida Luna, Enchanted Princess, Mein Schiff II and Arvia will be making call at once, bringing thousands of passengers.  

The cruise season will continue with Sea Dream I on February 5 followed by two cruises Rhapsody of the Seas and Regal Princess on February 6. Resilient Lady will be making call on February 7 while the next day three cruises including Majestic Princess, Norwegian Viva and Viking Sea will be docking at Port Zante.  

On February 9, 10 and 12 two cruises will arrive on each day while on February 13, four cruises Enchanted Princess, Explorer of the Seas, MS Vista and Wind Surf will arrive. MSC Virtuosa and Ritz Ilma will be docking on February 14 while Resilient Lady and Seabourn Ovation will arrive on February 21.  

The month will continue to welcome several other cruises ending with the arrival of luxury cruise Norwegian Escape on February 28, 2025.  

Complete St Kitts Cruise Schedule for February 2025 

Saturday, 1: Sea Cloud II, Norwegian Viva, Iona, Queen Mary 2, Viking Sea 

Sunday, 2: Sea Cloud II 

Tuesday, 4: Aida Luna, Enchanted Princess, Mein Schiff II, Arvia 

Thursday, 6: Rhapsody of the Seas, Regal Princess 

Friday, 7: Resilient Lady 

Saturday, 8: Majestic Princess, Norwegian Viva, Viking Sea 

Sunday, 9: Seven Seas Navigator, Vision of the Seas 

Monday, 10: Enchanted Princess, Wind Spirit 

Tuesday, 11: Celebrity Apex, Oasis of the Seas, Sea Cloud II, Marella Voyager and Sea Dream II 

Wednesday, 12: Costa Fortuna, Silver Moon 

Thursday, 13: Enchanted Princess, Explorer of the Seas, MS Vista, Wind Surf 

Friday, 14: MSC Virtuosa, Ritz Ilma 

Saturday, 15: Eurodam 

Sunday, 16: Norwegian Jade 

Monday, 17: Aida Mar 

Tuesday, 18: Aida Luna, Arvia, Viking Sea, Ritz Ilma, Sea Dream II 

Wednesday, 19: Mein Schiff II 

Thursday, 20: Regal Princess, Marella Discovery, Rhapsody of the Seas, Star Flyer, Aida Bella 

Friday, 21: Resilient Lady, Seabourn Ovation 

Saturday, 22: Norwegian Viva 

Sunday, 23: Marella Explorer II, Sea Dream 1, Silver Moon 

Monday, 24: Celebrity Eclipse, Enchanted Princess, Seabourn Ovation 

Tuesday, 25: Celebrity Apex, Icon of the Seas, Marella Voyager, Aida Bella 

Wednesday, 26: Costa Fortuna, Grandeur of the Seas, MSC Virtuosa, Royal Clipper, Evirma 

Thursday, 27: Ritz Ilma, Wind Surf 

Friday, 28: Norwegian Escape 

Monica Walker

