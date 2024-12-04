St Kitts and Nevis: Thousands explore Port Zante as 6 ships dock

These cruises brought with over 13,000 passengers who ventured across the island while patronising local businesses and took in the natural and historical wonders that the island has to offer.

St Kitts and Nevis: The cruise tourism season in St Kitts and Nevis is thriving as the island welcomed six vessels simultaneously on Tuesday at Port Zante and Carambola Beach Club respectively.

These cruises brought with over 13,000 passengers who ventured across the island while patronising local businesses and took in the natural and historical wonders that the island has to offer.

One of the cruises included the Icon of the Seas- the largest and most advanced CruiseShip in the world.

Other ships included the iconic Windstar’s Star Pride, Seabourn Ovation, Crystal Serenity, Celebrity Apex and Aida Perla.

Four cruises docked at Port Zante A total of 13,458 cruise passengers visited St Kitts onboard these cruises on the third day of this month, marking a good start to the cruise season for December.

According to the information, the world’s largest cruise Icon of the Seas brought with it 5610 passengers followed by AIDA Perla with 3286 passengers and Celebrity Apex 2910 passengers.

The other cruises which were mid-sized overall but small as compared to the biggest vessel included Crystal Serenity bringing 740 passengers, Seabourn Ovation with 600 passengers and Star Pride with 312 passengers.

Thousands of passengers explore Port Zante

Port Zante was bustling with huge activity on Tuesday as thousands of passengers disembarked to explore the local offerings. Passengers were seen engaging with the local vendors while several of them also indulged in scheduled tours and excursions.

A number of passengers were also seen taking up the rented cycles to explore the nearby areas while others took bus tours and witnessed the overall beauty of the island nation. The tourists also took guided tours and visited the popular locations, giving huge business to the cab drivers and tour guides.

Children also had the times of their lives as they were seen having fun and posing with baby monkeys.

In one of the photos, a little girl was seen amazed as a baby monkey sitting on her hand shook hands with her.

Little girl playing with baby monkey at Port Zante Notably, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew also expressed his pleasure in sharing the development through his Facebook account. He noted, “Great news, there are actually six ships in today. Wow!”

The arrival of six cruise vessels to St Kitts in a single day symbolizes increase in jobs and strengthening of the tourism sector, making the island a premier destination for cruise tourism.

It is also being anticipated that the Port Zante will remain very busy throughout December with a huge number of vessels scheduled to visit the island, bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers.