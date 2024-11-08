Friday, 8th November 2024
BREAKING: 27-year-old suspect arrested in murder of Antiguan MP Asot Michael

The death of the prominent politician in the twin island nation has sent shockwaves across the country and promoted calls for justice as well as enhanced security measures.

Antigua and Barbuda: Law enforcement officials have arrested and formally charged a 27-year-old male individual from Golden Grove in connection with the recent murder in Antigua and Barbuda of Member of Parliament Asot Michael. 

According to the police reports, the suspect involved in this brutal stabbing incident allegedly stole Asot Michael’s vehicle during the fatal attack, which took place between late Monday night and early hours of Tuesday, with the report of the same being made at 8 am on Tuesday. 

The MP for St Peter’s was found by his maid on Tuesday morning lying on the floor inside his residence with several stab wounds and a lot of blood spilled around his dead body.

MP Asot Michael found lying on the floor
As Michael was a well known figure in Antiguan politics, the authorities took swift action and led a high level investigation. They also involved the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) to assist in the investigations.

The reports revealed that the authorities were able to trace and recover the stolen vehicle from the residence of the suspect and this discovery has played a highly significant role in leading to this major arrest.

The police further noted that the investigation into the murder case of Asot Michael continues as the law enforcement seeks to establish further details which surrounds the motive and any potential connections to this incident.

As the report of the arrest came out, the locals are calling it a major step forward and are lauding the officials for taking swift action and arresting the suspect within four days of the incident.

Notably, the government of Antigua and Barbuda is also moving to engage Metropolitan Police of London and a forensic pathologist from the United Kingdon to assist in this high level homicide investigation.

The UK investigators are expected to investigate MP Michael’s murder as well other murders which took place in Antigua including those of a 17 year old Yennifer Bridge and 15 year old Achazia James.

In addition to this, the preliminary investigations also disclosed that there were no security cameras operatrional at Michael’s Dry Hill residence where the incident took place as the property was under construction at the time. But, it is being believed that the suspects had a troubling familiarity with the property which is why they were able to carry out this type of homicide. 

Monica Walker

