LIAT 2020 to establish new Southern Caribbean Hub in St Vincent and the Grenadines

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The CEO of LIAT 2020, Hafsah Abdulsalam, has officially announced that St Vincent and the Grenadines will be the air carrier's new southern Caribbean hub.



The development was announced over the weekend during a ceremony to celebrate the airline's inaugural flight to the island on October 4. The flight was welcomed with a water canon salute, marking the beginning of improved connectivity between the countries.



The CEO said that the team has carefully considered St Vincent as an important strategic hub in its operations and emphasized the significance of the new base to the airline's plans for expanding its regional network. She added that St. Vincent is a good fit for LIAT's southern Caribbean base because it promotes integrated travel.



It was also announced that the move strives to boost regional connectivity and promote the integration of Caribbean countries, which is a goal at the forefront of the revived airline's vision.



Hafsah Abdulsalam further shed a light on the support from the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves, cabinet members as well as airport authorities as the primary factors in making the island the natural choice for the new hub.



She said that at every step in the airline's quest to expand further south, they have been met with support, which was very significant to bring the airline back to action.



Notably, LIAT 2020 also plans to establish the new hub to serve not only passengers but also students, businesses, cargo and families apart from the regular flights.



LIAT's CEO remarked that this expansion is part of the air carrier's wider plan to create a stronger inter-regional travel network, which will make St Vincent a primary part of the airline's growth in the southern Caribbean region.



Abdulsalam noted that her team hopes to serve the people of the Caribbean for a very long time now and encouraged continued support for the airline as it is all set to establish its new base in St Vincent.