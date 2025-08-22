Saint Lucia eliminates VAT on women’s hygiene products in landmark move against period poverty

The legislation passed on August 20th, 2025, ensures that all hygiene products such as sanitary pads, tampons, and similar products related to women hygiene are always priced without VAT.

Saint Lucia: In a fight against period poverty the Saint Lucian Parliament has finally approved the legislature that states all female hygiene products shall be purchased at zero VAT tax rate.

The legislation passed on August 20th, 2025, ensures that all hygiene products such as sanitary pads, tampons, and similar products related to women hygiene are always priced without VAT. With this development, the feminine products are now set to be permanently zero-rated under Saint Lucia’s Value Added Tax (VAT) Act.

The landmark changes affirms the Saint Lucian Government aim to ease the cost of living for all Saint Lucian citizens. While addressing the longstanding issue of affordability and fairness for women hygiene products.

The changes are set to directly impact the everyday life and lower household costs of all women and families.

The Saint Lucian government joined the global movement to eliminate period poverty that is experienced by women in most parts of the world as they lack access to the hygiene products due to the high cost.

The government further reinforced the initiative by allocating $25,000 worth of feminine hygiene products to schools in order to give free access to the essentials while ensuring girls across Saint Lucia do not have to miss school days due to their menstrual cycle.

“This is not only an economic intervention but a matter of dignity.” Prime minister Philip J. Pierre highlighted while speaking on the matter noting that girls have previously had to miss schools due to not having basic sanitary supplies.

He described the step as a measure of his Government's people-first philosophy. The prices of all hygiene products are now reduced by at least 12.5% in all shops and supermarkets across Saint Lucia.

The news was received with so much admiration and gratitude from citizens and various organisations as many took to Facebook to post on the new initiative by theSaint Lucian government aimed to eliminate period poverty.

The Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) took to Facebook to share the news writing,

“Congratulations Saint Lucia! The House of Assembly passed legislation to permanently zero-rate sanitary napkins. This milestone marks a historic moment as the Government of Saint Lucia took to Parliament a motion to remove VAT on sanitary napkins."

The discussion first took root during a CIWiL and ParlAmericas Young Women in Leadership initiative in Saint Lucia, when one of the young women debated this issue in a mock Parliament and brought it to national attention.

“This is not only a victory for women and girls, but also a testament to the power of consistent advocacy. Special congratulations to CIWiL Saint Lucia for sparking conversations that have translated into real legislative and policy change,” added the organisation.