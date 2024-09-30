Saint Lucia: Govt slashes LPG prices, 100-pound Gas Cylinder drops by $8.60

While announcing the new prices, the government said that it continues to subsidize the price of the LPG 20 pound gas cylinders by $11.93 per cylinder and the LPG 22 pound gas cylinders by $13.13 per cylinder.

Saint Lucia: In a significant relief for the consumers, the Government of Saint Lucia has announced a major decline in the retail price of the LPG 100-pound gas cylinder. From September 30 onwards, the price of the product is $239.67, after a drop of $8.60 per cylinder.



While announcing the new prices, the government said that it continues to subsidize the price of the LPG 20 pound gas cylinders by $11.93 per cylinder and the LPG 22 pound gas cylinders by $13.13 per cylinder.



The government further said that in keeping with changes in international oil prices as well as the government’s application of the modified market pass through petroleum pricing mechanisms, the retail prices of diesel, gasoline, kerosene and LPG 20 pound and 22 pound cylinders remains unchanged.



According to the information from the government of Saint Lucia, these price changes will be in effect from September 30 to October 20, 2024.



While the price of 100 pound gas cylinder has decreased, other fuel products remains unchanged with the government announcing that the next fuel price adjustment is scheduled for October 21, 2024.





The complete list of fuel prices in Saint Lucia is as follows:





The price of gasoline is the same and stands at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon.

The cost of diesel remains unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon.

Kerosene is also the same at $2.57 per litre or $11.69 per imperial gallon.

The 20-pound cylinder weighing 9.07 kg is also the same and stands at $36.00 per cylinder.

The 22-pound cylinder weighing 9.98 kg is unchanged at $39.60 per cylinder.

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $248.27 per cylinder to $239.67 per cylinder.

The announcement comes as a relief for the citizens of Saint Lucia as they will have to pay less for cooking gas while they don’t have to any more amount for other fuel products as well.