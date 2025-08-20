PM Kamla challenges PNM over Independence Day parade cancellation: No restrictions, go walk on Aug 31

Calls started after the Ministry of Security announced on August 15 that the Independence Day Parade was canceled due to security concerns.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has finally responded after the opposition party, the People's National Movement (PNM), continually called for her to break her silence over concerns arising from the government's decision to cancel the August 31st Independence Day Parade.

The calls began soon after the announcement of the cancellation was aired last Friday 15, August by the Ministry of Security saying that the Independence Day Parade was cancelled due to rising security concerns in the country and is set to be replaced with a day of prayer and reflection.

Citing the new changes of the cancellation of the military parade announcement, opposition party PNM began calling upon Prime Minister Kamla to cite a scale down event for patriotic and economic reasons.

And to further address the country on the issue to offer clarity and dispel any confusion on why this was seen as a necessary measure.

“There are no restrictions on movements” Prime Minister Kamla responded to PNM fresh concerns telling them that they are free to go to the Port of Spain on August 31st Independence Day 2025 and walk around if they wish to as there are no restrictions on free movement. So they can enjoy and have a great day.

Opposition leader Pennelope Beckles argued in support of the Independence Day Parade saying that if there is any national security threat in the country then the parade will be a perfect opportunity for Trinidad and Tobago to flex its muscles.

“This government should make every attempt to let the criminals, the gangsters and all those who are involved in criminal activity. The government should make efforts to let them know that the government is not afraid of them”

“Who exactly is the PNM trying to facilitate, the criminals?” The statement by PNM was met with backlash from the Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, who took to his TikTok page to question why the PNM are so anxious to have all the police force and citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to be gathered in one area.

The PNM demanded an apology from the Davendranath Tancoo for his asinine comments on TikTok that vaguely accused the PNM of having agendas correlated with the criminal activity after the party insisted there be a parade.

PNM called the accusations “reckless, deliberately dishonesty, deplorable,” and called for Minister Tancoo to retract those false statements, advising that he focus on other matters such as payments to staff at MTS and the regional cooperations.

Meanwhile the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have found themselves torn between the two decisions with some in support of not canceling the parade and some examining what the government is doing in support of cancellation.