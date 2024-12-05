In the discussions the world leaders talk about various means through which a Caribbean Nations could be helped tackle the drought like situation.

Riyadh: The Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS) have raise their voice against draught and drought like conditions that are presting in the region.

Taking up the matter at the the 16th session of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16) in Riyadh, Ministers and UNCCD focal points from the Caribbean Nations discuss the matter in the High-Level Dialogue on Drought in which representatives from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM) we are also present.

In the discussions the world leaders talk about various means through which a Caribbean Nations could be helped tackle the drought like situation.

Jeffrey Gaskin, Executive Coordinator of the GEF Unit, and Li Lifeng, Director of the FAO Water Division, said that certain actionable strategies should be chocked out to deal with the current situation in the Caribbean. Challenges related to finances capacity building and access to information were also discussed during the meet.

It was put forth that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries were taking effective steps to collect baseline soil data so that they could work towards Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) which can play an important role in helping the Caribbean Nations become more resilient to climate change.

Gaskin underscore, “The time to act is now. The longer we delay, the more devastating the impact of intensified drought conditions will be on our ecosystems and communities.”

Leaders also called for international support in wake of weather forecast that have predicted longer dries Wells and intensified broad conditions in the Caribbean region.