Saint Lucia Minister Richard Frederick faces outrage after shaming cancer-stricken journalist

Journalist Lisa Joseph, who is battling cancer, was allegedly publicly criticised by Fredrrick on his show Can I Help You.

Saint Lucia: Minister Richard Frederick of Castries Central Constituency, Saint Lucia, has come under fire for his recent actions, which drew widespread criticism. The Minister was found guilty of misusing his platform to shame a woman battling cancer.

According to the sources, Journalist Lisa Joseph, who has been battling with cancer, was allegedly subjected to public scrutiny by Fredrrick on his show titled “Can i help you”. He reportedly disclosed her private medical condition and claimed that political rival Allen Chastanet paid for her chemotherapy.

The public are showing their anger towards the minister while their reaction has been swift and decisive with many calling for his resignation.

People are criticizing him by saying that Richard is unfit to represent anyone and to leave the Castries central Constituency.

The further reports claimed that this is not his first time doing this, he has been involved in many controversies before. Some of the notable accusations against him include corruption allegations, abuse of power and misogynistic remarks.

Politician Frederic has been allegedly accused of customs scandals, tax evasion and visa fraud which raises questions about his integrity and public conduct. He has also been accused of targeting vendors in Castries, who support the United Workers Party, his political opponents and also using intimidation tactics against journalists and dissenting voices.

Moreover, the minister’s behaviour towards the women has been widely criticised with many condemning his actions as disgraceful and bullying.

Given the controversies around Minister Richard, many people are demanding that he should step down from his position. Further the call for “RICHARD MUST GO” and “SLP MUST GO” is gaining momentum with some even questioning his ability to represent the people of Castries Central.

This incident has lightened and this move of his is being widely condemned with many accusing Frederick of exploiting the situation for political gain. They are also questioning that “Is this how minister RF behaves towards women when he is born from a woman’s womb? “Does he have a sister?"