Saint Lucia to receive 23 cruise calls with thousands of passengers next week
Port Castries will be bustling with activity throughout the week as thousands of visitors disembark to explore the island nation's local offerings.
Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saint Lucia is set to welcome 23 cruise calls between February 10 and 16, 2025. This thriving cruise season continues to create valuable opportunities for many within the sector including vendors, taxi drivers, boat operators and tour providers who rely on the industry.
Throughout the week, Port Castries will be thriving with activity as thousands of visitors will disembark and explore the local offerings of the island nation.
On Monday, four cruises will dock at the port including Marella Discovery, Norwegian Pearl, Freewinds and ILMA while the following day a smaller vessel Wind Surf will arrive with an expected 310 passengers.
On February 12, 2025, three cruises will arrive in Saint Lucia. These include Arvia which will bring 6509 passengers, Resilient Lady with 2770 visitors and Zaandam with 1432 passengers.
Three cruises will once again dock simultaneously on February 13 including Norwegian Viva, Rhapsody of the Seas and SeaDream 1 while the following day Mein Schiff 2, Wind Spirit and Sea Cloud will arrive on the island.
The week will end with the arrival of seven cruises which will bring over 3200 passengers. These cruises include Marella Voyager, Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, Wind Spirit, Club Med 2 and Sea Cloud 11.
The thriving cruise season is set to give a major push to the island nation’s economy and a lot of business to the local vendors.
Complete Dominica Cruise Schedule between February 10-16
February 10
Marella Discovery – 1830 passengers
Norwegian Pearl – 2394 passengers
Freewinds – 540 passengers
ILMA – 448 passengers
February 11
Wind Surf – 310 passengers
February 12
Arvia – 6509 passengers
Resilient Lady – 2770 passengers
Zaandam – 1432 passengers
February 13
Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers
Rhapsody of the Seas – 2435 passengers
SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers
February 14
Mein Schiff 2 – 3132 passengers
Wind Spirit – 148 passengers
Sea Cloud – 64 passengers
February 15
Britannia – 4324 passengers
MS Vista – 1250 passengers
Evrima – 293 passengers
February 16
Marella Voyager – 1912 passengers
Seabourn Ovation – 604 passengers
Emerald Sakara – 100 passengers
Wind Spirit – 148 passengers
Club Med 2 – 386 passengers
Sea Cloud 11 – 96 passengers
