Saturday, 8th February 2025
Saint Lucia to receive 23 cruise calls with thousands of passengers next week

Port Castries will be bustling with activity throughout the week as thousands of visitors disembark to explore the island nation's local offerings.

Saint Lucia is set to welcome 23 cruise calls between February 10 and 16, 2025. This thriving cruise season continues to create valuable opportunities for many within the sector including vendors, taxi drivers, boat operators and tour providers who rely on the industry.  

Throughout the week, Port Castries will be thriving with activity as thousands of visitors will disembark and explore the local offerings of the island nation.  

On Monday, four cruises will dock at the port including Marella Discovery, Norwegian Pearl, Freewinds and ILMA while the following day a smaller vessel Wind Surf will arrive with an expected 310 passengers.  

On February 12, 2025, three cruises will arrive in Saint Lucia. These include Arvia which will bring 6509 passengers, Resilient Lady with 2770 visitors and Zaandam with 1432 passengers.  

Three cruises will once again dock simultaneously on February 13 including Norwegian Viva, Rhapsody of the Seas and SeaDream 1 while the following day Mein Schiff 2, Wind Spirit and Sea Cloud will arrive on the island.  

The week will end with the arrival of seven cruises which will bring over 3200 passengers. These cruises include Marella Voyager, Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, Wind Spirit, Club Med 2 and Sea Cloud 11. 

The thriving cruise season is set to give a major push to the island nation’s economy and a lot of business to the local vendors. 

Complete Dominica Cruise Schedule between February 10-16 

February 10 

Marella Discovery – 1830 passengers 

Norwegian Pearl – 2394 passengers 

Freewinds – 540 passengers 

ILMA – 448 passengers  

February 11 

Wind Surf – 310 passengers  

February 12  

Arvia – 6509 passengers  

Resilient Lady – 2770 passengers  

Zaandam – 1432 passengers  

February 13  

Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers 

Rhapsody of the Seas – 2435 passengers 

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers  

February 14 

Mein Schiff 2 – 3132 passengers 

Wind Spirit – 148 passengers  

Sea Cloud – 64 passengers  

February 15 

Britannia – 4324 passengers 

MS Vista – 1250 passengers 

Evrima – 293 passengers  

February 16  

Marella Voyager – 1912 passengers  

Seabourn Ovation – 604 passengers 

Emerald Sakara – 100 passengers 

Wind Spirit – 148 passengers  

Club Med 2 – 386 passengers 

Sea Cloud 11 – 96 passengers 

Monica Walker

