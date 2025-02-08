Saint Lucia to receive 23 cruise calls with thousands of passengers next week

Port Castries will be bustling with activity throughout the week as thousands of visitors disembark to explore the island nation's local offerings.

Saint Lucia is set to welcome 23 cruise calls between February 10 and 16, 2025. This thriving cruise season continues to create valuable opportunities for many within the sector including vendors, taxi drivers, boat operators and tour providers who rely on the industry.

On Monday, four cruises will dock at the port including Marella Discovery, Norwegian Pearl, Freewinds and ILMA while the following day a smaller vessel Wind Surf will arrive with an expected 310 passengers.

On February 12, 2025, three cruises will arrive in Saint Lucia. These include Arvia which will bring 6509 passengers, Resilient Lady with 2770 visitors and Zaandam with 1432 passengers.

Three cruises will once again dock simultaneously on February 13 including Norwegian Viva, Rhapsody of the Seas and SeaDream 1 while the following day Mein Schiff 2, Wind Spirit and Sea Cloud will arrive on the island.

The week will end with the arrival of seven cruises which will bring over 3200 passengers. These cruises include Marella Voyager, Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, Wind Spirit, Club Med 2 and Sea Cloud 11.

The thriving cruise season is set to give a major push to the island nation’s economy and a lot of business to the local vendors.

Complete Dominica Cruise Schedule between February 10-16

February 10

Marella Discovery – 1830 passengers

Norwegian Pearl – 2394 passengers

Freewinds – 540 passengers

ILMA – 448 passengers

February 11

Wind Surf – 310 passengers

February 12

Arvia – 6509 passengers

Resilient Lady – 2770 passengers

Zaandam – 1432 passengers

February 13

Norwegian Viva – 3221 passengers

Rhapsody of the Seas – 2435 passengers

SeaDream 1 – 112 passengers

February 14

Mein Schiff 2 – 3132 passengers

Wind Spirit – 148 passengers

Sea Cloud – 64 passengers

February 15

Britannia – 4324 passengers

MS Vista – 1250 passengers

Evrima – 293 passengers

February 16

Marella Voyager – 1912 passengers

Seabourn Ovation – 604 passengers

Emerald Sakara – 100 passengers

Wind Spirit – 148 passengers

Club Med 2 – 386 passengers

Sea Cloud 11 – 96 passengers