Jamaica braces for severe weather as slow-moving Tropical Wave approaches

Jamaica: The Meteorological Office of Jamaica is warning the citizens and residents of the island nation about a slow moving tropical wave which at present is impacting weather across Hispaniola.



The Office said that this system is anticipated to move across Jamaica late Tuesday into Wednesday and is forecasted to influence weather conditions over the island during this period.



While making the announcement through an official press release, the Office added that currently, there are projections for cloudy conditions with periods of thunderstorms and showers impacting the island which may be heavy at times and will be affecting the sections of most parishes, particularly southern and northeastern parts.



The Office warned the fishers and other marine interests, particularly those inshore and offshore the south coast to exercise extreme caution as the sea conditions are expected to deteriorate over the night in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.



In addition to this, the Office said that this tropical wave is anticipated to merge with a broad area of low pressure across the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the evening of Wednesday.



It added that the low pressure system at present has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next seven days and could also start influencing weather across the island by Friday.



It is being reported that the tropical wave was located in the central Caribbean east of Jamaica and is moving westward at a speed of five to ten kt. In addition, a low pressure area is forecast to meander in the western Caribbean. Environmental conditions appear conductive for some gradual tropical development of this low late this week.



The experts said that this is a very vigorous tropical wave as seen from the satellite that would be impressive in peak season of September. This is the next energy to watch for development mid-month in the Caribbean.