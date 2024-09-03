Jamaica on Alert: Strong tropical wave expected to hit on Wednesday

Jamaica: The Meteorological Service of Jamaica is currently monitoring a strong tropical wave which at present is located across the eastern Caribbean Sea and is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms.



The Met Office said that the system is anticipated to move across Jamaica on Wednesday and there is a moderate chance of tropical cyclone development over the next few days.



The office also forecasted rainfall for parts of eastern Jamaica on the morning of Tuesday which will also affect parts of central and western Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon.



The infrared close-up satellite image of Jamaica showed clouds bringing isolated thundershowers to parts of some northwestern and central parishes on Monday evening, September 02, 2024, at 8:05 PM.



A few hours before that, the visible close-up satellite images of Jamaica showed clouds bringing overcast skies &/or isolated thundershowers to parts of some northern and western parishes on this Monday afternoon, September 02, 2024, at 3:35 PM, just as predicted.



Through an update on X, the Met Service noted that strong and gusty winds are anticipated across Jamaica during this time, especially across southern parishes. It further urged fishers and other marine interests to exercise extreme caution as sea conditions are forecasted to deteriorate in the vicinity of thunderstorms, showers, and strong, gusty winds.



While stating the effects of the system, the Met Office said that periods of showers and thunderstorms, which might be heavy at times, are anticipated to affect parts of most parishes, particularly eastern and southern central parishes, starting early Wednesday and continuing through to Tuesday afternoon.



These anticipations showcase that the island could be affected by heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms which may cause localised flooding across Jamaica over the next few days, making it difficult for citizens and residents to commute.



The Met Office is advising everyone to stay indoors in case the weather becomes more adverse and seek shelter.