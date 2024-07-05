Jamaica assesses damage after Hurricane Beryl, 2 confirmed dead

The island was hit by Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday when it was Category 4, with sustained winds of 140 mph.

Jamaica: The officials have confirmed the death of two people following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday, which left a trail of destruction along the south coast of the island. The storm affected power lines and left hundreds of people homeless and in shelters.

According to the reports from police officials, a male and a female had died because of the storm on the day the Hurricane impacted the island nation.

It is being said that the 26-year-old man was swept away by floodwaters in the Corporate Area during the evening. The police reported that he was playing football with his friends at the mini stadium when the ball went outside, and he followed it to bring it back but was washed away by the heavy flow of the water.

On the other hand, the female died outside her residence when a huge tree fell on her as she was standing near the gate.

Meanwhile, the police are also searching for another man who was swept away by floodwaters but has not been found yet.

These deaths bring the total number of deaths this week because of Beryl in the Caribbean to nine, making it necessary for the island nations to implement the required measures as the Hurricane Season will go on till November end.

Not only this, but the ferocious storm left the major infrastructure in the country shattered including the roof of the Norman Manley International Airport and the leading mental health facility of the country, Bellevue Hospital.

There have also been reports of flooding which came from several parts of Jamaica, particularly in the eastern parishes of Portland and St Mary.

The officials are also saying that they will do proper assessments of the country’s overall infrastructure, including the three airports and the several hospitals, to get a clear idea of how much renovation is needed to bring back things to normal.