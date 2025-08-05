St Kitts and Nevis: Reneé Davis wins prestigious crown of Miss Culture Queen 2025

The pageant took place as part of the 51st edition of the much-anticipated Nevis Culturama Festival 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: Reneé Davis, Miss S.L. Horsford’s has been crowned the Miss Culture Queen 2025 after a dazzling display of beauty and talent during an exciting pageant on August 3, 2025. The pageant was held as part of the ongoing 51st edition of highly anticipated Nevis Culturama Festival 2025.

The winner was followed by Akeda ‘Bonita’ Nisbet, Miss Development Bank of SKN who became the first runner up. Also, Shadelle Mitchell, Miss Carib Brewery (SKN) and Ms. Celina Brown, Miss SKNA National Bank did not achieve any position, but their elegance, poise and cultural pride were inspiring.

Following this huge achievement, S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd congratulated Miss Reneé Davis and said that the female proudly represented them in this highly anticipated pageant.

“Her crowning is made even more special by the fact that she is a beloved member of the Horsford’s family, serving as a Cashier/Customer Service Representative at Horsford’s Nevis Center,” they added.

The company continued to laud her by saying that her exceptional display of beauty, brilliance and cultural expression throughout the pageant was a source of immense pride for the company.

Beyond the stage, Reneé has also earned accolades for her exemplary customer service and professionalism at Horsford’s Nevis Center. Earlier this year, Pastor Ron Daniel, a respected public figure in Nevis, publicly praised Reneé in a heartfelt Facebook post for her outstanding service and grace, writing:

“Horsford’s should be proud of the young lady they have working at the checkout. Very pleasant, courteous, welcoming, efficient and patient. I watched her handle the pressure like a pro!”

In addition to this, the winner also took to Facebook to extend gratitude to her supporters saying, “Thank you all for the love and support through this journey I truly appreciate and was able to show that I'm thankful.”

The social media was also flooded with congratulatory messages with locals taking to Facebook to extend their immense love to the winner and the participants.