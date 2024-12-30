Kaitlyn Wilson of St Kitts and Nevis wins Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant

This was Wilson's 2nd pageant ever and she is looking forward to represent St Kitts and Nevis at several international pageants regionally and internationally

Miss St Kitts and Nevis Kaitlyn Wilson has been crowned the Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, by leaving behind 13 young girls from across the region. The 16-year-old secured the title during the finals held in Tortola on Sunday.

Wilson was followed by Miss British Virgin Islands Asha Hyndman, Miss Anguilla Shamyra Brooks-Santana and Miss Antigua and Barbuda Gabrielle Hamlet as 1st 2nd and 3rd runner ups respectively.

Notably, she also received the “Best Talent Award”, while Miss St Croix got the “Best Evening Wear” along with the “Best Theatrical Shero Costume. Miss Anguilla received the Congeniality Award

The event celebrated the cultural richness and talent of the young women across the region while Kaitlyn Wilson’s remarkable performance in the talent segment and overall presentation secured her the coveted crown.

Notably, the Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant continues to serve as a platform to showcase the extraordinary talent of the youth across the Caribbean. The pageant aims to establish a premier regional competition in St Kitts and Nevis.

Contestants of Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant

Miss St. Croix: Le'Shay O'Garro

Miss British Virgin Islands: Asha Hyndman

Miss Anguilla: Shamyra Brooks-Santana

Miss St Vincent and the Grenadines: Abigail Ross

Miss Antigua and Barbuda: Gabrielle Hamlet

Miss St Kitts and Nevis: Kaitlyn Wilson

Miss Puerto Rico: Lianis Lopez

Miss Haiti: Sarah Guerrier

Miss St Thomas: Caricia Caesar

Miss Montserrat: Claricia Chambers Rodriguez

Miss St Maarten: Shiloh Bedminister

Miss St John: Sherniah Freeman

Kaitlyn Wilson Becomes An Inspiration

With this victory, Kaitlyn Wilson is now inspiring other young females across the Caribbean to follow their dreams and passion. Before the pageant, she shared how her love for public speaking has been a major factor in her pageant success.

She also emphasised on the valuable lessons that she learned from competing in various pageants including the significance of personal growth, self-discipline and the power of resilience.

According to her, these experiences have shaped her into the confident young woman which she is today and she is ready to shine again.

During her interview, she also said, “This is my second pageant and first I participated in the Miss Teen St Kitts and Nevis in 2023 where I won three out of five segments and it really boosted my confidence, made me resilient, ambitious, really showcased my talent and open doors for opportunities like this.”

She further expressed her keen desire to represent her country St Kitts and Nevis on various regional and international platforms in the coming future in order to stay connected to her roots always.