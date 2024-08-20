PM Terrance Drew meets with Commissioner Sutton to address security concerns

While sharing glimpses of the brief meeting on his official Facebook account, PM Drew outlined, “We will continue to make all resources available to strengthen our security apparatus.”

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew held a significant meeting with Commissioner James Sutton immediately upon his return from personal leave on Monday. The meeting was held by the Prime Minister to get a first-hand update on the security matters of the country.

While sharing glimpses of the brief meeting on his official Facebook account, PM Drew outlined, “We will continue to make all resources available to strengthen our security apparatus.”

The meeting was held at Police Headquarters and featured a number of matters related to the crime scene of the country. During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated his vows to strengthen the overall management and boost the security across the island to avoid any type of heinous incidents.

As the Prime Minister returned from his two-week personal leave, the first thing he did was hold a meeting with the top law official to receive important updates on the crime situation of St Kitts and Nevis.

The citizens of the twin island nation are lauding him for this important move and welcoming him back to the country through social media.

“Welcome back Mr PM. Right decision or move meet with the top enforcement on return,” wrote a user named Enoch Smithen while another user suggested, “Time for curfews and State of Emergency measures. Give the lawmen more powers to search more homes of suspected and known criminals. Let us start with those that were on the peace program.”

Following his meeting with Commissioner Sutton, he visited the JNF General Hospital to get an update on the upgrades to the foyer, the construction of the MRI building and to get a first hand look at our brand new EEG machine, that was explained by the resident neurologist.

He also expressed his gratitude to Permanent Secretary and the health team for accompanying him on the tour and added, “Health is definitely progressing well and I would like to thank the team for their continued hard work. Some challenges remain but we are determined to continue our progressive work on behalf of our beloved people.”

These initial steps taken by PM Terrance Drew after returning from his leave showcases his commitment and dedication to remain an integral part of the system and bring out the best for the residents.