Bahamas: Three, including 15-year-old, charged with gang rape of 14-year-old girl

The incident occurred on August 14 in New Providence involving three males, including a 15-year-old.

Bahamas: 3 males including a 15-year-old teenaged boy have been charged with gang rape charges of a 14-year-old girl on Thursday, August 21 after the 3 men sexually assaulted her and raped the 14-year-old victim whilst in her home.

According to reports the tragic incident occurred on August 14 in the New Providence neighborhood after 23-year-old Charlton Curtis, 18-year-old Henrico McPhee, and a 15-year-old boy whose identity remains concealed.

Entered the residence of the 14-year-old victim and proceeded to sexually assault her and rape her.

The trio were charged with charges of forcible taking and unlawful sexual intercourse and denied bail while appearing before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen. Where they were not required to enter pleas.

The accused are set to be held behind bars at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until November 11 when a voluntary bill of indictment is expected to be presented.

The 15-year-old juvenile is expected to be hosted by BDOCS’ adolescents section.

According to police reports there were 6n people in total involved in the gang rape and the officers are still in search of the remaining 3 suspects in the matter.

Citizens of Bahamas were met with shock and condemnation over the news with many commenting on the dark tragic matter calling for the court to exercise harsh judgment based on the trauma they left on the young girl.

One user took to Facebook saying, “That poor child, the trauma she has endure, I pray healing for her I can't even imagine the immense pain . These monsters need to be revealed and justice swift.”

Whilst another outraged user wrote, “Bring back capital punishment… or introduce them to castration… this won’t stop until it falls on their doorstep.. and by them I mean the government. She’s a child … A CHILD. All these women around here selling and giving themselves for free or for money (no judgment here but facts is facts) and you gang rape a CHILD?!?!?!. You know how much counseling and support she’s going to need???”