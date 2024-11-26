Bahamas Rape Case: Adriel Moxey, 12, strangled to death; Suspect reported to have mental issues

The information was revealed after the autopsy report came out on Monday. The officials also confirmed that they have arrested a 32 year old man in connection to the murder of the minor.

Bahamas: The police officials in the Bahamas have confirmed that 12 year old Adriel Moxey, whose tragic shock shocked the entire nation, was strangled to death after being sexually assaulted.

The information was revealed after the autopsy report came out on Monday. The officials also confirmed that they have arrested a 32 year old man in connection to the murder of the minor.

It is reported that the man arrested in connection with the death of the child is a known patient of Sandilands Rehabilitation Center. Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander further disclosed that the man has a history of severe mental health challenges.

The alleged suspect is now under heavy guard at the Princess Margaret Hospital and he is all set to be transferred to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center.

Commissioner Fernander while revealing details about the suspect noted, “We have a 32 year old male from the same general area and he was arrested the following morning of the crime.”

He further noted that during the suspect’s arrest, there was an altercation with the officers and he assaulted the officers, injuring one of them.

Despite being in custody, investigators have not been able to question the suspect because of medical restrictions imposed by his doctors.

Notably, Adriel was reported missing on November 19 by her mother, Sasha Moxey and hours later, her body was found in bushes along a track road off Faith Avenue South in the Bahamas. She was discovered partially clothed, wearing only a top, with a cloth tied around her neck which showed a sign of the violence inflicted upon her.

The murder of the 7th grader has sparked community outrage with general public calling for justice.

Meanwhile, the family of the murdered student has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 for her funeral expenses in spite of offers from some to cover some costs free of charge.

He mother said that the family does not want free help as they fear that the quality of the work might not meet their expectations.

The investigations into this tragic incident are still ongoing with the police determined to provide justice to the young child.