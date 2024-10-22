Ex-Girlfriend Testifies: Bahamas MP Kirk Cornish accused of rape, assault, abuse of power

Bahamas: The former girlfriend of North Abaco Member of Parliament Kirk Cornish has claimed that he spat in her face after he raped her.



The physician, whose name has not been disclosed, made the claim as she testified at the retrial of Cornish before Justice Renae McKay.



The woman testified that she began a relationship with Cornish in 2020, which ended in March 2023. The rape allegedly took place in an Airbnb in Stapledon Gardens on March 24, 2023.



The victim said that Cornish flew into a rage after she received a call, which she answered on speakerphone. She added that the suspect was listening in, and he told her to tell the caller something.



After she didn't, he allegedly became angry and charged at her with a knife, but he didn't stab her. The woman said that about 30 minutes later, she ran into the bedroom and added that Cornish came into the room, undressed her, and had sex with her against her will. When he was done, he allegedly spat in her face.



The woman further claimed that Cornish again raped her at her home on April 4, 2023. Cornish allegedly told her that she does not want a relationship but a monster, so this is what she gets.



The victim alleged in January 2023 that Cornish poked her in her eyes, wrapped his hands around her neck, and threatened to kill her. She alleged that Cornish became violent after they had a disagreement while sitting in a car in front of her home in Cooperstown, Abaco.



She added that photos were taken of the injuries with a cell phone and the jurors viewed those images during the proceedings. The judge ordered that the witnesses cross examination by defense lawyer Tai Pinder be held in private.



Notably, MP Cornish has been ranked as the third worst MP in modern Bahamian history is has been since a controversial figure.



Since his election in 2021, he was appointed as a Parliamentary Secretary in Abaco, Bahamas, but his tenure has remained troubling as he often calls him the 'PM of Abaco'. This claim did not sit well with Prime Minister Philip Davis following which Cornish was kicked out of the parliament, leading to his resignation.



The MP also denies all the claims against the serious allegations from his ex-girlfriend. While he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the people have expressed their rage and anger against him.



The locals have expressed frustration saying that the former MP may have primarily utilised his position for personal gains as he is often seen roaming around in government vehicles along with a police escort.



A local named Kieth Sean said, "This has to be the most embarrassing incompetent government ever formed and elected I HOPE MY PPL LEARN FROM THIS CAUSE .....SIGH," while another user noted, "The last HOA sitting I think I saw him sitting upright like nothing gone down you could see he's that type think he's God gift to woman, it's like touch me not. Lol"