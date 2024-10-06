Dominica gears up for World Creole Music Festival 2024, star-studded lineup of global talent awaits

The festival will begin on Friday, October 25 with performances by Dominica’s Extasy Band and TK International along with international acts T-Vice from Haiti, Nadia Batson from Trinidad and Tobago, Rotimi from Nigeria and Valiant for Jamaica.

Dominica is preparing for the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from October 25 to 27, 2024. The festival this year will be showcasing a mix of performances from local, regional as well as international artists who will be performing diverse genres such as cadence, bouyon, dancehall, reggae, zouk, soca, kompa and afrobeats.

The festival will begin on Friday, October 25 with performances by Dominica’s Extasy Band and TK International along with international acts T-Vice from Haiti, Nadia Batson from Trinidad and Tobago, Rotimi from Nigeria and Valiant for Jamaica.

According to the information, on Saturday, the attendees will see headline performances from Caribbean Music Awards People’s Choice Awards – Asa Bantan, Caribbean Music Awards Artist of the Year in the category of Bouyon Mr Ridge alongside Pudaz, Damien and Stephen Marley from Jamaica, Kassav from Martinique and Guadeloupe and Grammy Awards Winner WizKid from Nigeria. Performers from Saint Lucia, Umpa and Subance will also take the stage.

Meanwhile, the final night of Sunday, October 27 will be featuring Kai from Haiti, Dominica’s Signature Band along with Midnight Groovers, Voice from Trinidad and Tobago and Tian Winter from Antigua, Caribbean Music Awards Male Soca Artist of the Year Skinny Fabulous from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Gramps Morgan & Friends, Luciano and Dwayne Stephenson from Jamaica, as well as Fanny J from French Guiana.

The tickets for the World Creole Music Festival 2024 is as follows:

• Friday: Advance - EC$175 | At Gate - EC$200

• Saturday: Advance - EC$250 | At Gate - EC$300

• Sunday: Advance - EC$175 | At Gate - EC$200

• Season Ticket Price: EC$450 | At Gate – EC$500

The Dominica Festivals Committee urged individuals to purchase their tickets online at www.dominicafestivals.com. They further noted that the tickets can also be purchased in Dominica at Depex Color Lab, Bullseye Pharmacy and the General Post Office (opposite Roseau Ferry Terminal) from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM - 1 PM and 2 PM - 4 PM.

Meanwhile, season tickets can be purchased in St. Lucia at The Cell outlets at Bay Walk Mall, William Peter Boulevard, Vieux Port and Soufriere; and in Antigua at Roti King on St Mary Street and Cool and Smooth on Market Street.