Experience Best of Dominica: Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl festival announced for October 21-24

Dominica: The highly anticipated Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl is all set to return to Dominica from October 21 to 24, 2024 with the 3rd edition anticipated to be bigger and better.

The festival aims to highlight the island’s unique culture, dance, food, and music while providing a centralized location for experiencing culture and products. It also strives to provide a space for visitors and residents to mingle and recreate during the day.

This exciting event will feature a number of things to allow attendees to immerse themselves in a lively experience, and this includes the Kalinago experience, cultural performances, local bands and DJs, small businesses with value-added products, Kweyol fashion show featuring Miss and Madame Wob contestants, agricultural food displays, photo booths and 360 photos, children’s playground, food court with bars and local food as well as cultural nostalgic corner and demonstrations of the national wear.



While announcing the return of the festival, the Dominica Ministry of Tourism took to Facebook and invited the vendors to register for the same.



“Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl is back, and Year 3 is set to be even bigger and better! Vendors, register now to secure your spot! Visitors, circle the dates: October 21st - 24th. Come experience Dominica’s finest in food, music, fashion, art, and culture,” noted the Ministry.



According to the information, vendors can register themselves for the event through this LINK before September 30, 2024.



Being presented by the Government of Dominica, Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl will be held throughout the four days from 12 pm to 7 pm at Botanic Gardens, Roseau. The registration fee for the small businesses is $200 while for food vendors is $300.

The four day event will provide a perfect opportunity for the vendors to sell and showcase their unique local products to a diverse array of audiences.



Notably, the festival presents an excellent opportunity for locals and visitors alike to celebrate the several aspects of Dominica’s culture and traditions. Through the support of various public and private sector partners, the event seeks to compliment the flagship World Creole Music Festival scheduled for late October in Dominica.



In addition to this, in keeping with the theme of the event Tout Biten Domnik, Ti Vilaj Kwéyòl will highlight Nature Isle’s locally produced products by presenting a market for them and showcasing everything that is made in the island nation.



The Ministry noted that the aim of the festival is to create a lively venue for showcasing the cultural traditions, fashion, art, music, dance, food and beverages, agriculture and products. It will be a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy all these aspects and shop for locally made products.