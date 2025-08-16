Eastern Caribbean on watch as Hurricane Erin surges to Cat 3 with 120mph winds
Hurricane Erin reached Category 3 strength in the Caribbean early Saturday and is forecast to intensify further throughout the day.
2025-08-16 09:17:53
The National Hurricane Center has released its latest advisory confirming that it has intensified into a Category 3 Hurricane having wind speed of 120 mph and gusts of 150 mph. The Center said that it is moving at a speed of 20mph WNW.
The Center also said, “Erin is rapidly intensifying north of the Eastern Caribbean islands.”
#Erin is rapidly intensifying north of the eastern Caribbean Islands. Here are the Key Messages from the 5 am AST advisory. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for updates. pic.twitter.com/wZOHiVd02y— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 16, 2025
Hurricane Erin might have Delco in its crosshairs. What started out as a tropical storm days ago has now exploded into Hurricane Erin, rapidly intensifying into a Category 3 and forecasters warn it could be the most dangerous storm to threaten our region in decades. It’s already creating 50-foot waves out in the Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center has released its latest advisory on Erin. We’ll be closely monitoring this storm and providing updates over the coming days. #Hurricane #Erin pic.twitter.com/DW5kt06Xtc— Daniel Bonds (@Daniel_Bonds) August 16, 2025
Early models are showing multiple possible tracks, but one path has Erin making a hard turn up the East Coast, aiming straight for the Philadelphia area… and you know Delco is right in the impact zone. If that happens, the storm could bring winds over 140 mph, flooding rains, and widespread power outages across our neighbourhoods.
Meteorologists are calling Erin “explosively strengthening” as it churns through warm Atlantic waters, the same kind of conditions that fuelled the last couple catastrophic storms. Some even warn it could grow stronger than Sandy before making landfall. While nothing is set in stone, the next 48 hours will be critical. One thing’s for sure, if Erin comes straight for us, we’re in for one hell of a ride.
