Belize motorcyclist, 21, killed in Christmas Eve crash in Cayo District

Belize: A 21-year-old male lost his life in a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred on Christmas eve, December 24, at the Center Road, Spanish Lookout, Cayo District, approximately 300 yards from Universal Hardware. Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith confirmed the accident.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Emyl Castillo Choma and was a resident of Spanish Lookout community.

According to Belize police reports, the officers received a report of the incident which took place around 10:00 p.m., along Center Road, towards the Duck Run Village. Responding to the report, the police arrived at the scene and discovered the victim, who was lying motionless on the roadside, covered with a white sheet.

Officers also found his vehicle, a black Lifan brand motorcycle. The vehicle’s front end was damaged and it was lying eight feet away from his body. The officers started checking him for signs of life but pronounced him officially dead at the scene.

Later the officers ordered the victim’s body to be moved to the San Ignacio Community Hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination to know the exact reason of a death.

One of the witnesses who reported the incident to police, informed that “he saw the victim was going towards the Duck Run Village at a high speed, suddenly he lost control over his bike and crashed his bike into a lamppost.”

The witness also told the officers that he rushed to help the victim but he was breathing and bleeding heavily, following which he contacted the emergency services and police at the same time, but unfortunately he died before getting any medical help.

Further the officers ordered the transport of the damaged vehicle to the Spanish Lookout Police Sub-Station.

Since then the officers started their investigation into the matter to know the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal accident, which was later confirmed by Superintendent of Police Stacy Smith on Tuesday, during a press release.

Superintendent of Police Stacy, also emphasised that “many people do rash driving and lose their lives in the accidents even after knowing that their one action can take away their life or another's,” “I request all the riders to drive safe and healthy because someone is probably waiting for you at your home, so don’t snatch their happiness and be careful on the roads.”