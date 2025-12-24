St Vincent and the Grenadines welcome Delta Airlines’ inaugural nonstop flight from Atlanta 

Cabinet members, Ministry of Tourism officials and Delta Airlines representatives were among those who attended the welcoming ceremony.

St Vincent and the Grenadines, on Saturday, December 20, 2025, welcomed another international carrier Deltra Airline's nonstop flights from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Prime Minister Godwin Friday along with Deputy Prime Minister Major St Clair Leacock and Minister of Tourism and Maritime Affairs Dr Kishore Shallow took part in the official welcoming ceremony held at the Argyle International Airport.

The ceremony marked the official arrival of the international airline, further adding to the growing presence of St Vincent and the Grenadines among international travel enthusiasts.

During the ceremony, PM Friday expressed his appreciation towards Delta Airlines for including SVG in its global travel network and noted that the presence of the airline reflects the increasing confidence in the destination and boosts connectivity with a major international hub.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Dr Kishore Shallow emphasised the significance of Delta’s entry into the aviation market of St Vincent and the Grenadines and said that the service boosts an important bridge which connects the multi-island country more directly to the rest of the world while opening doors for strengthened investment, tourism and economic opportunities.

Field Director of Delta Airlines Jennifer Rabun also addressed the attendees and expressed her gratitude to the government of SVG for its support and collaboration and noted that this partnership contributes to the continued commitment of Delta to connecting communities around the globe.

The nonstop flight comes at an ideal time when the island nation is set to experience a major boost in visitor arrival ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays, which marks the peak vacation season in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

With these new nonstop flights, SVG is looking forward to welcoming additional passengers from Georgia.