Trinidad: 16-Year-Old Isaiah Pemberton drowns during family beach outing

The incident happened around 3 pm while the victim was swimming with relatives and friends.

Trinidad and Tobago: A weekend beach outing for a family turned tragic when 16-year-old Isaiah Pemberton of Prizgar Lands, Laventilled, Trinidad, drowned while swimming near the beach behind Five Islands, Chaguaramas, Trinidad on Saturday, July 26, 2025. 

According to the information, the incident took place around 3 pm when the victim along with several relatives and friends went for a swim. Reports claim that while bathing in the water, the boy suddenly began shouting for help as he was swept away by a strong current.  

Upon hearing him shout, two people tried to rescue him however the current pulled all the three down. While the other two victims managed to fight their way to safety, but Isaiah was dragged below the surface, and he disappeared.  

Soon after the incident, emergency services were contacted and a joint search and rescue operation involving the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Coastal Unit, Emergency Health Services, Five Islands lifeguards, and officers from the Carenage Police Station was launched.

It is said that around 4 pm, Coast Guard divers recovered Isaiah’s body from the water, and he was immediately rushed to the St James Medical Complex where doctors performed CPR and other life saving measures however, he was shortly after pronounced dead.  

The investigations surrounding the incident are ongoing with police determining the exact circumstances which led to this tragic death. 

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals expressing their condolences to the family of the victim. The San Juan North Secondary School also extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaiah Pemberton during this difficult time. 

My deepest sympathy to his family may the Lord bless his soul. This is really heartbreaking,” said another local named Radhika while one said, “Condolences to his family. Sending up prayers that Almighty God comfort and grant His strength to all his loved ones.” 

Sasha Baptiste

