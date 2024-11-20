Read Here: Full Speech of President Burton, PM Skerrit after conferring Dominica's Highest Honour to Indian PM Modi

The leaders gave their remarks during a special ceremony which was hosted to confer the Dominica Award of Honour upon Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton and Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Wednesday, addressed the opening ceremony of the historic India-CARICOM Summit ongoing in Georgetown, Guyana from November 20 to 24, 2024.

The leaders gave their remarks during a special ceremony which was hosted to confer the Dominica Award of Honour upon Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Dominican President Burton (left) and Prime Minister Skerrit (right) with Indian PM Modi (centre) The award was given to the Indian leader during his official state visit to Guyana for the 2nd edition of the India-CARICOM Summit.

The full speech of the Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton is as follows:

WHEREAS you have rendered Meritorious Service to the Commonwealth of Dominica, contributing to our nation's development, and under your leadership, the bonds between our two countries have strengthened considerably, with meaningful collaborations in healthcare, disaster relief, and capacity building;

AND WHEREAS, you contributed 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Commonwealth of Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic, making Dominica the first country in the region to receive these vaccines; and this generous contribution allowed us to share these vital vaccines with our Caribbean neighbours; and you also provided additional medical assistance to aid Dominica in addressing the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens;

AND WHEREAS, you have consistently urged developed nations to uphold their climate finance commitments, highlighting the critical need for collective action to secure a just and sustainable future for all—a matter of particular relevance to Dominica and other Caribbean nations most vulnerable to climate change;

AND WHEREAS, your unwavering commitment to addressing climate change is evident through ambitious policies and global initiatives focused on reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable development, such as the International Solar Alliance, which promotes global cooperation on solar energy solutions;

AND WHEREAS you have also extended timely humanitarian and financial support to Dominica during natural disasters, including assistance after Tropical Storm Erica in 2015 and following Hurricane Maria in 2017, contributing to infrastructure reconstruction through the India-UNDP Fund; demonstrating your exceptional leadership and commitment to fostering diplomatic ties, sustainable development and mutual cooperation between India and Dominica;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica as aforesaid, by this my warrant do grant and confer on you the dignity and honour of the Dominica Award of Honour, which I am empowered to bestow on those persons who have rendered meritorious service to the Commonwealth of Dominica.

AND I DO FURTHER ORDER by this my Warrant that you be awarded the Medal of Honour in recognition of your services to the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Given under my hand and the Public Seal of the Commonwealth of Dominica this Twentieth Day of November 2024.

Full Speech of Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is as follows:

Your Excellency, Prime Minister Modi,

It is with profound gratitude that we bestow on you Dominica’s highest honour, the Dominica Award of Honour. Prime Minister, this accolade is more than a symbol; it is a tribute to your enduring legacy of leadership, your commitment to humanity, and the indelible mark you have left on nations, including ours, far beyond your shores.

In 2021, during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, your generous provision of 70,000 AstraZeneca vaccines became a lifeline for Dominica. This act transcended a donation; it was a powerful reminder that true leadership knows no borders. It enabled us to protect our people and also allowed us to extend aid to our Caribbean neighbours who were still awaiting relief.

This singular act of solidarity echoed the essence of global partnership and South-South collaboration.

Your Excellency, your leadership is defined not only by decisive action but by a visionary approach that inspires the world. India’s strides in healthcare, capacity-building, information technology and infrastructure are a testament to your belief that progress must be inclusive. We have been watching, and under your stewardship, initiatives like the International Solar Alliance have championed renewable energy and also empowered smaller nations like ours to dream of a sustainable future.

Your unwavering advocacy for climate finance justice has given voice to nations most vulnerable to the wrath of climate change. Dominica, too, stands on the frontlines of this battle, and your leadership in this arena resonates deeply with our mission to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation.

A very wise man that I am sure you are very familiar with once said “The earth has enough resources for our needs, but not enough for our greed.” This saying reminds us of the responsibility we share in safeguarding our planet for future generations.

This honour also reflects the shared values that unite Dominica and India—our unwavering dedication to democracy, resilience in the face of adversity, and belief in the power of unity. Today, we recognize that your inspiration extends far beyond the oceans that separate us. Like Dominica, the world owes you a debt of gratitude for your tireless efforts to uplift humanity.

On behalf of the Government and people of Dominica, thank you for your exemplary leadership and steadfast commitment to building a better world. May the friendship between our nations grow ever stronger, and may your legacy continue to light the path toward global progress.

Thank you.