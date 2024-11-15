India’s PM to receive Dominica’s Highest Award of Honour, FM Jaishankar praises his global impact

The congratulatory message came after the Government of Dominica announced that they will be acknowledging PM Modi with the Dominica Award of Honour.

The Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr S Jaishankar, on Thursday, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his message, Dr Jaishankar hailed the move to be ‘an apt one’ and said that it is a testament to India’s leadership in international partnership.

The award is the most prestigious national accolade of Dominica and it will be conferred upon Prime Minister Modi during the ongoing India CARICOM Summit in Guyana.

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote, “An apt recognition for PM Narendra Modi’s leadership and solidarity with the Global South.” He congratulated the leader and said that Dominica is recognising India’s support in healthcare, digital and education, particularly the supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Prime Minister will build on this recognition and partnership at the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit,” further mentioned the tweet.

This recognition by the External Affairs Minister showcases his recognition of deep ties between India and Dominica

With ‘The Dominica Award of Honour, PM Narendra Modi has now been bestowed with 16 global honours and it is clear that his unwavering commitment to peace, development and India’s progress is celebrated across the world.

PM Skerrit to receive 16th international award Notably, the development was announced by the Government of Dominica through an official press release which stated that, “The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon his Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in recognition of his contribution to Dominica during the Covid 19 pandemic and his dedication to boost the collaboration between India and Dominica.”

The release further mentioned that President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton will confer the award during the India-CARICOM Summit scheduled to be held in Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024.

It was said that the award recognises India’s support for Dominica in various sectors including IT, education and healthcare and their pivotal role in assisting the small island during the global pandemic.

On the other hand, while accepting the offer of the Dominica national award, PM Modi highlighted the need for collaboration in tackling global challenges including climate change and reiterated his commitment to working with Dominica and the Caribbean region as a whole against such issues.

Dominica recognises India’s assistance during Pandemic

In February, 2021, PM Modi supplied Dominica with a total of 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the rough time.

The transportation of these vaccines was facilitated by Special Representative to St Kitts and Nevis Gurdip Dev Bath who immense assistance towards the Caribbean region assisted numerous families.

He also assisted the transportation of several other doses to the rest of the Caribbean region, benefitting countries including Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia.

Bath was also conferred with the highest national award of Barbados following this huge assistance.

President Sandra Mason, during an official ceremony on June 26, 2023, honoured Dev Bath with the highest state honour ‘The Honorary of the Republic’ for his instrumental role during the rough times.