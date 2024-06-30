Friday, 19th July 2024
Emergency state in effect in Grenada for next 7 days amidst adverse weather

Amidst extreme weather conditions in Caribbean, Grenada has announced a state of emergency from 7 pm Sunday night. 

Sunday, 30th June 2024

Emergency state in effect in Grenada for next 7 days amidst adverse weather, credits to Facebook
Grenada: The extreme weather conditions in the Caribbean are pushing a worsening impact around. Considering this, Grenada has announced a state of emergency from 7 pm Sunday night.  It has been mentioned that this state of emergency will remain in effect for the next 7 days, until it is revoked. It has been forecasted that a Hurricane is coming near Grenada, which states that it is necessary to remain safe. For the safety of Grenadians, the authorities have casted light on safety measures. Under this, first of all, the residents need to be aware of what is happening around, are required to keep a check on the weather updates. Moreover, it is necessary to collect the essentials like water, medications, flashlights, batteries and first aid for the time of need. Most Importantly, people should secure their houses by removing all the loose items from the yards. Significantly, the evacuation plan needs to be closely taken into consideration. One must be completely aware of the nearest shelters and evacuation routes so in the times of need, those can be approached. The stressful times in the Caribbean region may have disastrous impacts which may even cause major trouble. So, protecting the official and most important documents are required to be kept safely. These may include IDs, Passports, Insurance, Medical reports etc. To keep them safer, these can be kept in waterproof containers. Not only this, preparing for the power outages as well is necessary. Charging all the necessary electronic devices and having the backup power sources like portable chargers or generators so can be used according to the situations and circumstances. During the storm, staying inside and away from windows and doors is of much significance. Along with this, keeping the battery powered radio handy to be updated with the information required would foster safety and security of the people.

Sasha Baptiste

