Man charged for stealing and selling car of Dead Florida Couple

A man named Maurice Newson of age 30 has been arrested and charged for stealing and later selling the car of an elderly South Florida couple who were fatally shot in the month of March.

He has the charges of grand theft and dealing stolen property which even the records stated. Even this has come before the Newson, who had been in a relationship with one of the victims’ granddaughters, pleaded not guilty to the charges last month and was released on bond.

Further, the investigators asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, and it subsequently was found that such information came out after two weeks of the double homicide. The officials have added that the investigation by police for the case that for over three months, any of the evidence has not been unveiled to charge Newson with murder

Moreover, the surveillance video at the Melvin home revealed that someone arrived in the early morning hours in March and left the place a few minutes later. As well, the surveillance revealed that Melvin’s car was further taken to the north and left in a commuter train parking lot where a tow truck picked it up later that day.

The witness told police that they spotted the car in a tow company parking lot on April 4 as per the country records. He further had bought the car for $200 from a man who was later identified in a photo lineup as Newson.

