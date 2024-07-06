Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Man charged for stealing and selling car of Dead Florida Couple

A man named Maurice Newson of age 30 has been arrested and charged for stealing and later selling car of an elderly dead South Florida couple.

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Man charged for stealing and selling car of Dead Florida Couple, credits to Facebook
Jamaica: A man named Maurice Newson of age 30 has been arrested and charged for stealing and later selling the car of an elderly South Florida couple who were fatally shot in the month of March. He has the charges of grand theft and dealing stolen property which even the records stated. Even this has come before the Newson, who had been in a relationship with one of the victims’ granddaughters, pleaded not guilty to the charges last month and was released on bond. Further, the investigators asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle, and it subsequently was found that such information came out after two weeks of the double homicide. The officials have added that the investigation by police for the case that for over three months, any of the evidence has not been unveiled to charge Newson with murder. Moreover, the surveillance video at the Melvin home revealed that someone arrived in the early morning hours in March and left the place a few minutes later. As well, the surveillance revealed that Melvin’s car was further taken to the north and left in a commuter train parking lot where a tow truck picked it up later that day. The witness told police that they spotted the car in a tow company parking lot on April 4 as per the country records. He further had bought the car for $200 from a man who was later identified in a photo lineup as Newson. It has become so frequent that crime cases knock on the country’s doors. However, the authorities are dedicatedly working to foster better times in the country. And, for such an incident happened as well, the police are investigating to get the justified results.

This as well is of utmost priority to ensure the safety and security of the nation and its people.

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Brantley's emotional plea 'How many more deaths until world acts on climate change?'
Uncategorised

Brantley's emotional plea 'How many more deaths until developed world act...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Caribbean Airlines announces Recovery Flights for St Vincent travelers, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Caribbean Airlines announces Recovery Flights for St Vincent travelers

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: HDC intensifies evictions to recover $241.1M in unpaid rent (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago: HDC intensifies evictions to recover $241.1M in unpa...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027 (Planned structure of the marine)
Uncategorised

Luxurious superyacht marina project in Bahamas set to open in 2027

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, you're on your own' (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, yo...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Thousands of possums mysteriously dying on roads in Dominica
Uncategorised

Thousands of possums mysteriously dying on roads in Dominica

Saturday, 6th July 2024

St Kitts Tourism Ministry to analyse economic impact of Music Festival by Oct 2024, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

St Kitts Tourism Ministry to analyse economic impact of Music Festival by...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Houses destroyed in St Vincent and the Grenadines after Hurricane hits (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Antigua and Barbuda sends critical support to hurricane-hit St Vincent an...

Saturday, 6th July 2024