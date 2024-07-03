Brantley's emotional plea 'How many more deaths until developed world acts on climate change?'

As the Caribbean continues to face the fury of extremely dangerous Hurricane Beryl, which reached the intensity of Category 5 on Tuesday before coming back to Category 4, the commoners are taking to Facebook to express their concerns over the development.

In a saddening Facebook comment, Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley responded to a citizen's concerns about Hurricane Beryl's destruction while highlighting the Caribbean region's vulnerability to climate change. The local citizen named Maximillian Brisbane expressed his concern and said, "It is 24 hours after Hurricane Beryl Passed through the Windward Islands including Barbados, "WHAT DESTRUCTION"."He also talked about a video footage of roofs peeling off like paper in Carriacou and called it 'total devastation'.

"People and animals walking aimlessly in total shock. STAY STRONG," said the citizen, to which Premier Brantley lamented and questioned the developed countries, saying, "When we of the Caribbean tell the developed world that storms are more frequent and more violent and that we are forced to stand on the frontlines of a war with climate change to which we did not contribute, many scoff as if we are merely academics spouting armchair theories."

He continued to say, "As we witness the devastation of our Caribbean people across the region from Beryl, I ask rhetorically: how many more deaths and property and infrastructure destroyed until the developed world finally acts?"

This bold yet emotional statement by the Premier of Nevis echoes the long-standing concerns of all Caribbean leaders, who have, during every international conference, warned of the existential threat posed by climate change. [caption id="attachment_72764" align="aligncenter" width="1028"]Premier Brantley's reply to the local citizens' concern[/caption]

As this is just the starting of the Hurricane Season, still several small islands are left over 80 percent destroyed, this is a stark reminder of the region's vulnerability and need for the developed world to help these nations flight climate change and be of help to the citizens and residents of these small islands.

History bears witness to the fact that it takes a very long time to get things back to normal from the huge devastation caused by these hurricanes and tropical storms, making it necessary for world leaders to come together and find a solution.