Cape Air all set to launch new direct flight from St Croix to Nevis on July 12

According to the information, the inaugural flight will depart from St Croix’s Henry E. Rohlsen Airport to Nevis’ Vance W Amory International Airport on July 12, 2024.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Tourism Authority was delighted to announce the launch of a new direct flight from St Croix to the beautiful Nevis on Cape Air. This new service will operate on every Friday and Sunday.

The Tourism Authority called upon the travellers to book now in order to get special introductory rates which will start at $349.10 for NEV-STX tax included and $328.10 for STX-NEV tax included.

In addition to this, the flights from St Croix will depart at 11:40 and arrive in Nevis at 12:45 while the flights from Nevis will leave at 13:50 and will arrive in St Croix at 14:55.

The Authority further added that travellers can book their flights through this

. The addition of this new service connecting the two islands will ease passengers during the peak summer season which is usually regarded good for vacations.

As St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to welcome a huge number of visitors during this season, the addition of this service will help the island nation in achieving their target and boost the tourism sector eventually.

As of now, several international airlines are serving the island including American Airline, British Airways, Delta, JetBlue, United, Winair InterCaribbean , Caribbean Airlines and Sunrise Airways.

Not only this, but the addition of this new flight’s service to Nevis showcases the international airlines’ trust in the island and their commitment to serving the best to its visitors.

Meanwhile, the Nevis Tourism Authority is working consistently to enhance the tourism sector and attract more visitors to the island, which will eventually place the island’s tourism product in the international market.