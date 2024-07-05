Grenada's 1st utility-scale solar project destroyed, Minister James demands global action

Beryl is significant as the first hurricane of the 2024 season and the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record due to the effects of climate change.

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl throughout the Caribbean, Grenada’s sister island, Carriacou, is grieving over the loss of what would have been Grenada’s first successfully implemented utility-scale solar PV project in Limlair. Beryl is significant as the first hurricane of the 2024 season and the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record due to the effects of climate change

Minister for Climate Resilience, Environment, and Renewable Energy Kerryne Z James called it profoundly ‘disappointing’ to witness the significant destruction.

Talking about the devastated solar project, she said, “Just weeks away from this successful commissioning, ALL WAS LOST , and this shows the significant need for climate finance that not only supports the shift towards renewable energy but also ensures these projects are resilient enough to withstand such catastrophic events.” [caption id="attachment_72851" align="aligncenter" width="1600"]Solar project destroyed by Hurricane Beryl[/caption]

She reiterated her commitment to stand with Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and demanded climate justice. Minister James said that it is very clear that rebuilding and adapting to the availability of scarce resources while major contributors to climate change continue with business as usual is undefendable.

“This is not just about funding; it is about fairness and equitable support for nations that contribute least to the problem but suffer the most,” highlighted the minister.

Environment Minister further added that there is an urgent need of global response that matches the scale of this global crisis.

Notably, this involves revisiting the financial commitments as well as truly operationalising frameworks such as the Paris Agreement in order to ensure that all countries, regardless of size or economic power, can sustainably safeguard and nurture their environment

The Minister continued to say as the COP29 in Baku nears, she is urging global leaders, policymakers as well as every stakeholder in the climate dialogue to look beyond statistics and look for the human faces. She called to look upon the lives disrupted and futures threatened by each delayed action.

While calling on everyone to act now, Minister Kerryne Z James said that together, a path towards a more resilient and just global community can be forged.