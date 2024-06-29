Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts
The highly successful event saw hundreds of citizens and residents, including the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins stopping by at the market to patronize the local vendors and enjoy the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere there.
Saturday, 29th June 2024
According to the information by the Ministry, the karaoke competition was one of the highlights of the event with the Xplosive Band rocking the stage. Also, complimentary tickets to the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival were distributed throughout the night to winners who participated in this competition.This event which was held at the Basseterre Public Market, provided a marketplace for the country’s vendors, farmers, fishers, meat producers, small business owners and agro processors and music lovers to showcase and advertise their products and to the wider buying individuals.
Also, the visitors were entertained by DJ Suga Bowl and EK Real Right, who played the music throughout the exciting night.
The market attracted a huge number of visitors who had a great time and benefited from the wide range of products available at discounted prices.
Vendors sold local produce, fresh fish and meat, lobster, local cuisine, cane juice and so much more at prices like never before with people coming out and taking the best out of this market.It is to be noted that the Ministry of Agriculture of St. Kitts and Nevis hosts such night markets every month, especially on special occasions, to give the vendors and citizens an ideal chance to sell and grab homegrown produce. The event made it possible for residents to purchase their local products at a time convenient for them, as the local farmers and fisherfolks sold their products at the local market of Basseterre.
Latest
- Antigua: Opposition makes dramatic exit as ex-member Smith s...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Food Prices on rise, inflation shows do...
-
Sint Maarten politician attacked, wife killed in politically...
-
Saint Lucia: Tourism sector booms with 42% increase in arriv...
-
Jamaica: Collapsed Troy Bridge to witness work commencement...
Related Articles
Saturday, 29th June 2024
Saturday, 29th June 2024
Saturday, 29th June 2024
Saturday, 29th June 2024
Saturday, 29th June 2024
Saturday, 29th June 2024
Saturday, 29th June 2024
Saturday, 29th June 2024