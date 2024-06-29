Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts

The highly successful event saw hundreds of citizens and residents, including the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins stopping by at the market to patronize the local vendors and enjoy the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere there.

The Ministry of Agriculture has once again recorded the successful hosting of its Agri Night Market Music Festival Edition on Wednesday. This edition of the night market was a collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, Small Business Development, and the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee. The highly successful event saw hundreds of citizens and residents, including the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins stopping by at the market to patronize the local vendors and enjoy the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere there.

According to the information by the Ministry, the karaoke competition was one of the highlights of the event with the Xplosive Band rocking the stage. Also, complimentary tickets to the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival were distributed throughout the night to winners who participated in this competition.

This event which was held at the Basseterre Public Market, provided a marketplace for the country’s vendors, farmers, fishers, meat producers, small business owners and agro processors and music lovers to showcase and advertise their products and to the wider buying individuals.

Also, the visitors were entertained by DJ Suga Bowl and EK Real Right, who played the music throughout the exciting night.

The market attracted a huge number of visitors who had a great time and benefited from the wide range of products available at discounted prices.

Vendors sold local produce, fresh fish and meat, lobster, local cuisine, cane juice and so much more at prices like never before with people coming out and taking the best out of this market.