Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts

The highly successful event saw hundreds of citizens and residents, including the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins stopping by at the market to patronize the local vendors and enjoy the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere there.

Saturday, 29th June 2024

Agri Night Market Music Fest Edition turns out huge success in St. Kitts
St. Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture has once again recorded the successful hosting of its Agri Night Market Music Festival Edition on Wednesday. This edition of the night market was a collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture, Small Business Development, and the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee. The highly successful event saw hundreds of citizens and residents, including the Minister of Agriculture, Samal Duggins stopping by at the market to patronize the local vendors and enjoy the relaxed and welcoming atmosphere there.

According to the information by the Ministry, the karaoke competition was one of the highlights of the event with the Xplosive Band rocking the stage. Also, complimentary tickets to the highly anticipated St. Kitts Music Festival were distributed throughout the night to winners who participated in this competition.

This event which was held at the Basseterre Public Market, provided a marketplace for the country’s vendors, farmers, fishers, meat producers, small business owners and agro processors and music lovers to showcase and advertise their products and to the wider buying individuals.

Also, the visitors were entertained by DJ Suga Bowl and EK Real Right, who played the music throughout the exciting night.

The market attracted a huge number of visitors who had a great time and benefited from the wide range of products available at discounted prices.

Vendors sold local produce, fresh fish and meat, lobster, local cuisine, cane juice and so much more at prices like never before with people coming out and taking the best out of this market.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Agriculture of St. Kitts and Nevis hosts such night markets every month, especially on special occasions, to give the vendors and citizens an ideal chance to sell and grab homegrown produce. The event made it possible for residents to purchase their local products at a time convenient for them, as the local farmers and fisherfolks sold their products at the local market of Basseterre.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Grenada's 1st utility-scale solar project destroyed, Minister James demands global action (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Grenada's 1st utility-scale solar project destroyed, Minister James deman...

Saturday, 29th June 2024

Jamaica: NEPA urges to exercise caution amidst crocodile displacement due to Hurricane Beryl, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Jamaica: NEPA urges to exercise caution amidst crocodile displacement due...

Saturday, 29th June 2024

St Kitts and Nevis PM Drew congratulates Indian PM Modi on historic win in elections
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis PM Drew congratulates Indian PM Modi on historic win...

Saturday, 29th June 2024

Dominica's Ministers to host family fun day for Father's Day on June 16 (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica's Ministers to host family fun day for Father's Day on June 16

Saturday, 29th June 2024

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, you're on your own' (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, yo...

Saturday, 29th June 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: LIFT programme portal opens tomorrow, aims to support low-income families (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis opens LIFT portal tomorrow, aims to support low-incom...

Saturday, 29th June 2024

Water Interruption in St. Kitts affects several areas, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Water Interruption in St. Kitts affects several areas

Saturday, 29th June 2024

Caribbean Airlines shuts operation, announces retimed schedule, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Caribbean Airlines shuts operation, announces retimed schedule 

Saturday, 29th June 2024