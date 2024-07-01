Friday, 19th July 2024
Caribbean Airlines shuts operation, announces retimed schedule 

The network operations by Caribbean Airlines are cancelled and the new departure timings have been announced due to Hurricane Beryl.

Monday, 1st July 2024

Caribbean Airlines shuts operation, announces retimed schedule, credits to Facebook
Caribbean: The network operations by Caribbean Airlines are cancelled and the new departure timings have been announced due to Hurricane Beryl. “Due to the adverse weather conditions expected with the passage of Hurricane Beryl, Caribbean Airlines will not operate any of its scheduled international services into /out of Trinidad and throughout the airline’s regional network, from 9:00 pm (Sunday), June 30 through 1:00 pm, (Monday) July 1,” mentioned the Caribbean Airlines. The passengers who booked on Caribbean Airlines international services during this time, are being contacted and will be re-accommodated on re-timed and recovery flights. And, the customers are encouraged to register for real-time flight notifications and updates via Considerably, International passengers whose plans are impacted by the flight disruptions may rebook without change fees, are subject to several of the conditions that are-
  • Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin.
  • Passengers may be rebooked on any service up to July 28, 2024, with no penalty.
  • All changes must be made through Caribbean Airlines Call Centre or at a Caribbean Airlines Ticket Office.
  • Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers. 
Domestic customers affected by the flight disruptions may rebook without change fee, on any domestic service up to August 30, 2024 with no penalty.

Re-Timed International Flights for Monday, July 1

Amidst the adverse weather conditions, new departure times for the services have been announced that are- Trinidad-Guyana at 1 pm (BW 616) Guyana-Toronto at 3:20 pm (BW 616) Toronto-Guyana at 10:45 pm (BW 617) Guyana-Trinidad at 6:00 am (BW 617) Trinidad-Jamaica at 12:30 pm (BW 414) Jamaica-Nassau at 3:50 pm (BW 414) Nassau-Kingston at 7:30 pm (BW 415) Kingston-Trinidad at 9:20 pm (BW 415) Trinidad-Orlando at 1:30 pm (BW 482) Orlando-Trinidad at 7:30 pm (BW 485) Trinidad-Miami at 2:00 pm (BW 484) Miami-Trinidad at 7:35 pm (BW 483) Guyana-Trinidad at 1:00 pm (BW 463) Trinidad-Fort Lauderdale at 2:30 pm (BW 480) Fort Lauderdale-Trinidad at 8:05 pm (BW 481)

Sasha Baptiste

