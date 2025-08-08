2025-08-08 13:13:57
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad and Tobago mourns hero grandmother who died saving 5-year-old from drowning

The funeral procession departed from her home at Madras Road, Cunupia, and proceeded to Mayaro, where the final rites were performed.

2025-08-08 11:48:56

Trinidad and Tobago: Scores of families, friends and neighbours brave the inclement weather on Thursday and mourn the loss of Tara Lochansingh at her funeral service held at her home in Navet Village in Rio Claro. 

The funeral procession departed from her home at Madras Road, Cunupia and the Mayaro where the final rites were performed. 

According to the information, Tara lost her life by drowning at Matura River during a family outing on August 1, 2025, but saved her grand-daughter, Aria. During the eulogy, a letter from Aria was read in which the five-year-old said she knows her grandmother is in heaven. 

The incident has left a void in the community with friends and community members calling the deceased a ‘real hero’ and saying that she saved her grandchild without thinking about herself as she placed the child on a piece of floating bamboo, saving her before disappearing beneath the water following which her dead body was recovered by Hunters Search and Rescue Team in Trinidad.  

The scenes at the cremation ceremony were very emotional as hundreds and thousands of locals were seen gathering and mourning the untimely death of the 52-year-old female. 

Several locals also took to Facebook to express their condolences with one named Sonia Dwarika saying, “So beautiful gone to soon my deepest condolences to your family. May your soul rest in peace and be guided by the Angels of Heaven may a loved ones always remember each moment that they have been given with you and your journey with them. I am sure without a doubt you will be in their hearts forever. It’s a sad morning for Trinidad losing an awesome soul. Rest in peace my girl.” 

Meanwhile another said, “Today we say our final goodbye to you cousin it breaks our hearts, but God always wants the best.” 

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Jamaica Urban Transit Company
Uncategorised

JUTC to use $2.5 billion allocation to cover revenue shortfall

2025-08-08 11:39:40

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis and Japan sign exchange of note to enhance Fisheries secto...

2025-08-08 11:39:40

Uncategorised

Guyana: Mob beats men who threatened former Minister

2025-08-08 11:39:40

Uncategorised

Ernest Hilaire excited to be sworn in as parliamentarian again

2025-08-08 11:39:40

Uncategorised

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit announces new projects for Roseau Valley

2025-08-08 11:39:40

Luxury cruise Norwegian Viva makes inaugural call to St Kitts (PC - Facebook account of Hugh Pereira)
Uncategorised

Luxury cruise Norwegian Viva makes inaugural call to St Kitts

2025-08-08 11:39:40

Barbados

Barbados unveils events for 2024 National Cultural Foundation Celebration...

2025-08-08 11:39:40

Caribbean

Stranded Passengers sleep at Aruba airport floor following British Airway...

2025-08-08 11:39:40