Trinidad and Tobago mourns hero grandmother who died saving 5-year-old from drowning

The funeral procession departed from her home at Madras Road, Cunupia, and proceeded to Mayaro, where the final rites were performed.

Trinidad and Tobago: Scores of families, friends and neighbours brave the inclement weather on Thursday and mourn the loss of Tara Lochansingh at her funeral service held at her home in Navet Village in Rio Claro.

The funeral procession departed from her home at Madras Road, Cunupia and the Mayaro where the final rites were performed.

According to the information, Tara lost her life by drowning at Matura River during a family outing on August 1, 2025, but saved her grand-daughter, Aria. During the eulogy, a letter from Aria was read in which the five-year-old said she knows her grandmother is in heaven.

The incident has left a void in the community with friends and community members calling the deceased a ‘real hero’ and saying that she saved her grandchild without thinking about herself as she placed the child on a piece of floating bamboo, saving her before disappearing beneath the water following which her dead body was recovered by Hunters Search and Rescue Team in Trinidad.

The scenes at the cremation ceremony were very emotional as hundreds and thousands of locals were seen gathering and mourning the untimely death of the 52-year-old female.

Several locals also took to Facebook to express their condolences with one named Sonia Dwarika saying, “So beautiful gone to soon my deepest condolences to your family. May your soul rest in peace and be guided by the Angels of Heaven may a loved ones always remember each moment that they have been given with you and your journey with them. I am sure without a doubt you will be in their hearts forever. It’s a sad morning for Trinidad losing an awesome soul. Rest in peace my girl.”

Meanwhile another said, “Today we say our final goodbye to you cousin it breaks our hearts, but God always wants the best.”