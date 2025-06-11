Guyana: Funeral for 11-year-old Adrianna Younge set for June 22

Guyana: The 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, who was found dead in mysterious circumstances at the Double Day Hotel’s swimming pool in Guyana on April 24, will be laid to rest of June 22, according to the sources. The long gap between her passing and the final rites was due to her family struggling to accept that she had drowned, as they alleged that someone had killed her.

According to the information, the young child went for a fun family day on April 23 at the Double Day Hotel, but she went missing while her siblings were in the swimming pool. After an extensive search of over 24 hours, police reported that they found her drowned in the same swimming pool.

Soon after the discovery was made, there was a wave of anger among her family members and the residents as they claimed that the child was found with bruises on her knees, signalling that she was killed. However, the postmortem report confirmed that the child drowned to her death and the discoloration on Adrianna’s face and arms was caused by chlorine powder which was present in the pool’s water.

Even after the postmortem, her family called for another autopsy which took place in the United States as they still believed that foul play was involved in her death but even the 2nd report confirmed that the child’s death was because of excess water in her lungs.

After thorough investigations and two postmortems, the family of the child has finally accepted the truth and has expressed their willingness to come in terms with the same.

The death of the child which sparked shockwaves across the country and the region will now be honoured with a final farewell on June 22, nearly two months after the tragic incident. Her funeral is expected to draw widespread attention and crowd as the entire country is mourning over her untimely demise.