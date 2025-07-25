South Africa vs Pakistan Live: Teams clash in 9th Match of World Championship of Legends

World Championship of Legends 2025: Pakistan Champions must pace up

So far, the Pakistan Champions have had a mixed campaign. They won their opening match against the England Champions by a five-run margin.

The narrow margin was achieved with significant contributions from Mohammad Hafeez (54) and Aamer Yamin (27). Their bowling attack, led by Rumman Raees, Shoaib Malik, and Yamin, will aim to restrict South Africa's scoring rate.