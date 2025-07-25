Friday, 25th July 2025
South Africa vs Pakistan Live: Teams clash in 9th Match of World Championship of Legends

South Africa Champions will face Pakistan Champions for the second time in WCL history, after winning their first clash in 2024.

South Africa Champions and Pakistan Champions are all set to play the 9th match of the World Championship of Legends. The match will be played at the Grace Road, Leicester and early predictions announced the chances for South Africa to win the match.

This season, South Africa secured the first position at the table by winning all three games of the league, while Pakistan has also received a nice start in their campaign. In the last season, the former failed to reach the playoffs, however, they managed to win games against the latter.

Both teams have won their matches against England and rose up in the table by defeating the team with high margins.

WIC NEWS will provide live updates of the match, stay tune to all updates about the cricket and scores of the players.

Latest Updates

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:59 PM

Oliver claims second wicket 

Kamran Akmal went back to pavilion at 17 runs off 11 balls. Pakistan team is currently at 54/2. The second wicket of the Pakistan Champions was picked up by Oliver.

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:55 PM

Pakistan Champions score after 5 overs

After 5 overs, Pakistan Champions stand at 53/1, with Kamran Akmal on 17 (10) and Umar Amin 8(9).

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:49 PM

Shaarjeel Khan departs at 19 runs

Sharjeel, who made a strong start in the first over departs just after scoring 19 runs. South African player Sarel Erwee took a remarkable catch to send Sharjeel back to the pavilion. 

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:41 PM

Pakistan at 18 runs with 2 fours and 1 six 

Sharjeel Khan gave a fiery start to Pakistan Champions with 2 fours and one six as the first 14 balls conceded 23 runs. Playing with a strike rate of 187.5, Khan made 15 runs in 8 balls in the first two overs. 

He is backed by Kamran Akmal who made 4 runs in 4 balls with one four, playing with a strike rate of 100.0.

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:28 PM

World Championship of Legends 2025: Pakistan Champions must pace up

So far, the Pakistan Champions have had a mixed campaign. They won their opening match against the England Champions by a  five-run margin.

The narrow margin was achieved with significant contributions from Mohammad Hafeez (54) and Aamer Yamin (27). Their bowling attack, led by Rumman Raees, Shoaib Malik, and Yamin, will aim to restrict South Africa's scoring rate.

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:22 PM

World Championship of Legends 2025:  South Africa Champions in dominant form 

The South Africa Champions are in strong form and have won all three of their matches, including a dominant 10-wicket victory over the England Champions. 

AB de Villiers has been in exceptional form and has scored a magnificent 116* off 51 balls in their last game. South Africa Champions' batting lineup includes Sarel Erwee, JP Duminy, and Hashim Amla has displayed an impressive performance throughout, while their bowling attack, led by spinners Aaron Phangiso and Imran Tahir, has been effective as well.

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:11 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan Live: South Africa has won the Toss

South Africa Champions has won the toss and opt to bowl while the team of Pakistan Champions will bat first and set a challenging score for their opponents.

Sasha Baptiste

July 25, 2025 at 3:05 PM

South Africa vs Pakistan WCL 2025 squads

South Africa Champions: Jacques Rudolph, Sarel Erwee, AB de Villiers(c), Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Morne van Wyk(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier, Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, Albie Morkel, Henry Davids, Richard Levi, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Vilas

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sohail Khan, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal



Sasha Baptiste

