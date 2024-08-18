West Indies vs South Africa: Jayden Seales scores 6-wicket haul in 2nd match of test series

Seales played with an economy of 3.27 which is considered one of the best in the test format as he turned out to be the highest wicket taker in the series for West Indies.

West Indies: Jayden Seales from West Indies scored a six-wicket haul in the second test match of the series against South Africa on Friday. He played 18.4 overs in the second bowling inning of the team and got 61 runs with 4 maiden overs and six wickets.

Seales played with an economy of 3.27 which is considered one of the best in the test format as he turned out to be the highest wicket taker in the series for West Indies.

In the same match, Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican took 2 wickets each by playing with an economy of 2.77 and 2.33 respectively.

Upon his 6-wicket haul, Seales said, ”Its’ been a long time, since I’ve played test wicket coming off injury and I’m really happy to be performing well for the team and very grateful to get this next five wickets all.”

He expressed delight and noted that the pitch allowed him to perform well as he tried to keep his economy at least 2 to 2.5 and extended gratitude.

West Indies and South Africa have been playing test cricket series in the Caribbean and the second test match of the series was held at Guyana National Stadium. The match was won by South Africa by 40 runs in the third day of the test.

Firstly, South Africa took the inning and made 160 runs as West Indies bowlers took all the wickets with the help of Shamar Joseph who recorded 5 wicket haul on the first day of the match. However, South Africa managed to restrict the team at 144 runs and started another inning with a bang of 246 runs.

In the final inning, West Indies made 222 runs and lost to South Africa in the second and last test match of the series. In the first test match, Alick Athanaze scored 92 runs and helped the team to draw the match.

West Indies have been recording defeat regularly in the test format from different teams as with England, they were not able to win even one match in the series of the three matches last month.

Now, West Indies and South Africa will play the T20 series against each other on August 23, 25, and 27, 2024 at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago.

West Indies and South Africa are considered old rivals as both of them last faced each other in the T20 World Cup. In the tournament, West Indies lost the knockout match against South Africa and lost their dream of advancing to the semi-finals or finals.