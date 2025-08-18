Shocking: 20-year-old unknowingly delivers baby in hotel bathroom, infant found dead in toilet

Reports say the woman went to the bathroom after feeling pain and described the experience as a ‘flushing out’ of her body.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, a 20-year-old woman unknowingly gave birth in a hotel’s bathroom on Saturday, August 16, 2025. According to the information, around 1 pm, the woman was at a hotel at the Centre of Excellence in Trinidad when she suddenly began experiencing severe abdominal pain.

It is reported that soon after experiencing the pain, the female went to the bathroom and experienced what she later described as a ‘flushing out’ of her body.

The woman claimed that she didn’t know that she was pregnant until which is why she did not even realize that she had delivered a baby until and unless security personnel at the hotel found the situation.

They soon contacted the woman’s mother and emergency services however an ambulance never arrived, and the hotel staff also advised the woman not to touch anything. Eventually, her mother came and rushed her to the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital.

According to the reports, she was admitted with a deceased full term male infant who weighed 3,100 grams. Doctors also said that the umbilical cord was wrapped around the neck of the baby and the child also showed signs of distress, including being covered in meconium.

Furthermore, the officials disclosed that the infant had remained in the toilet bowl for more than two hours before being actually removed.

He was officially pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother, during initial interviews, claimed that she was unaware of her pregnancy and cited irregular menstrual cycles. Doctors also said that she appeared very confused, likely with diminished cognitive capacity.

The body of the newborn was taken to the hospital mortuary, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of his death.

The investigations into the shocking yet tragic incident is still ongoing, with police determined to find all leads in this incident.