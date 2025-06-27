St Kitts and Nevis to build 100-150 affordable homes through CBI Programme

The government aims to redefine accessible homeownership across the Federation, providing affordable housing options for low-income families through the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St Kitts and Nevis has collaborated with ClientReferrals, a global business consultancy firm to provide 100-150 affordable homes to people across the Federation.

According to the information, with this housing initiative, the government aims to redefine accessible home ownership across the Federation. By constructing 100-150 new homes prioritising the low-middle-waged families.

This government project which is part of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme highlights and reinforces the government's commitment to ensure that all investment commitments are contributing meaningfully to the national development.

The 100 homes to be built in the over 12-16 month period will be land-owned by the National Housing Cooperation (NHC) and will use Public Benefit Option (PBO) to support national development.

This milestone embodies the economic development approach that are being taken by the government in which investment driven programmes are carefully aligned with the national priorities. The CIU hopes to reinforce the Government's commitment to improving the living standard in the country by directing resources to focus on community infrastructures that promote inclusive growth, expand opportunities, and improves living standards.

Calvin St. Juste the executive chairman of the Citizen by Investment Unit has expressed the commitment to work with partners who demonstrate a shared dedication to the prosperity and quality of life of all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis through proven results.

As the initiative embodies the next phase of the national development not only in strengthening the Citizenship by Investment Programme, but also ensuring it continues to deliver meaningful outcomes for the community.

The CEO of ClientReferrals also expressed his excitement over the collaboration between the two as it is aligned with the firm’s driving principles creating a win-win situation and programmes in the Residency and Citizenship by Investment (RCBI) industry.

The pioneering of the housing project represents the national development goals and the continued efforts by the Citizenship by Investment Unit to align the CBI investment goals. The unit seeks to guarantee that funds contributed through the programme advance infrastructure and social development responsibly and sustainably through transparent and structured initiatives.