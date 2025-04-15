St Kitts and Nevis launches new digital platform Saturn, enabling live CBI application tracking

The CIU announced the launch of Saturn, marking a major shift in operations to enhance global responsiveness and meet top international standards.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St Kitts and Nevis has officially launched a new digital platform ‘Saturn’ which will streamline the processing of all citizenship applications. According to the information, this new platform will allow agents, applicants and other authorised stakeholders to benefit from live monitoring of application statuses.

The Unit announced the launch of Saturn through an official press release and emphasised that it will mark a step change in how the CIU operates and will enable it to respond more rapidly to the global investment market while meeting the highest international standards.

The software will further enhance the user experience as all queries will now be managed through an entirely digital system which will replace the previous manual processes, added the press release.

Notably, Saturn platform introduces several major enhancements to the CIU including significant reduction in manual data handling and paperwork, minimizing human interaction, providing real time status updates, transition from paper-based to seamless digital query system, enhanced tracking, modern user experience, more robust controls contributing to derisking efforts, faster processing time, enhanced data protection and comprehensive client support.

With these enhancements, the CIU said that it is positioned well to stay ahead of competitors in the vast and rapidly growing investment migration industry and will position St Kitts and Nevis at the forefront of innovation.

The Executive Chairman of the CIU Board of Governors, Calvin St Juste, while talking about this new software said that Saturn will fundamentally change how applications are processed and managed. He added that the platform not only represents a technological upgrade but a wider commitment towards innovation and customer centric service delivery.

St Juste emphasised that this next generation platform underscores the CIU’s commitment to setting the global benchmark for security and efficiency to ensure that the Federation remains the most trusted and agile leader in the industry.

Reportedly, the platform has been developed and implemented in collaboration with Sonover, a Grenada based technology solutions leader who specializes in secure digital transformation for government services.